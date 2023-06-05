Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Secret Of The Snowy Peaks Quest Guide

In Zelda: BOTW, you will find Shrines instead of the usual dungeons. You are often required to complete certain Shrine Quests to reveal a new Shrine. One of the 42 Shrine quests in Zelda Breath of the Wild is Secret of the Snowy Peaks.

The Legend of Zelda game series has captivated its players for years with its fantastic scenery, intriguing story events, and dungeon designs. This guide will let you know all the tips involved and prepare you for completing the Zelda Breath of the Wild Secret of the Snowy Peaks quest.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Secret of the Snowy Peak walkthrough

To initiate the Secret of the Snowy Peak Shrine quest in Zelda BOTW, you must go toward Mountain Peak. There you will find a Log Cabin, which is precisely between Mount Granajh and Daval Peak. There you will find a shack with a book on the rock. You can see that in the image below as well.

Press the “Next Page” option while standing next to the book. Repeat the process and skim through all the book pages until it says, “Done.” Press it, and you will have started this quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Pick up the Snow Ball

Once you see the quest is on, you need to lift the first snowball you see in front of the shack. You have to ensure that you have a big snowball. In case you find a small one gather some from the surroundings and make a big snowball in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Bring it over to the cliff’s edge, and you will see a Pedestal on the other mountain wall.

Cast the snowball shadow on the Pedestal

What you have to do now is, stand at the cliff lifting the snowball and try that the shadow of the snowball covers the pedestal’s middle part. Remember that it should line up and cover the whole area of the center of the pedestal for the quest to complete.

The snowball shadow might not line up depending on the in-game time you are doing this aligning work. Therefore, you must wait for the right time to do so. (Precisely between 16:30-17:30)

Once the shadow is aligned with the center, the pedestal will glow. This indicates that you have completed the Secret of Snowy Peaks quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.