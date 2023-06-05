Zelda Breath of the Wild Rota Ooh Shrine is among the eight Central Hyrule region shrines. It introduces you to a trial that truly demands the use of your wits and game sense before getting the orb from the monk. In this Zelda Breath of the Wild Rota Ooh Shrine guide, we will walk you through the puzzles involved in this shrine and explore all the chests to get additional rewards.

Rota Ooh Shrine location

While traveling to the West side of Central Hyrule, look for the hills in Outskirt Stable. Access to this shrine is possible by going above these hills, just northwest of the Great Plateau Tower.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Rota Ooh Shrine walkthrough

The initial part of the Rota Ooh shrine in Zelda BOTW is divided into two sections, having some metal screens and gates in the middle. There is no need to get puzzled by seeing these things at the shrine’s entrance. To unlock the dwarf door between the two large gates ahead, you will need a key, which you can obtain from a chest.

Move to your immediate right to see a yellow switch. Either throw any Remote Bomb on it or fire a bow at it. The switch will explode, causing the whole room swap 90 Degrees. Now turn back to your far left and enter the pathway leading to a little room with a Rota Ooh shrine chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Explore it for receiving the small key.

Return to the previous part of the section, glance above to see a blue switch, and fire a bow at it. The platform will be tilted back completely to its former position. Now, use the obtained Small key on the door in the central area. Grab and lift the Ancient Orb in Zelda BOTW from the other side of the shrine gate, and throw it in the cage-like area below the yellow switch.

Throw a Remote Bomb targeting the switch to re-flip the whole platform. This will trigger a slow animation after throwing the orb into the opposite side of the room. Moreover, you can see a new moving crate emerge from the floor that repeatedly goes in and out of it.

Stand on the crate surface to throw yourself up in the air from the square hole above. Face toward the gates, and deploy your paraglider while in the air. Make sure to land in the small area with the treasure chest. Explore it and receive the Feathered Edge.

Run to the moving stone crate to stand on it again, and launch yourself while facing toward the right. Aim the blue switch with a bow while floating above the platform, flipping it for the last time.

Finally, run to your back and take a left to see the shrine. Interact with the Rota Ooh monk in Zelda BOTW and receive that well-deserved Spirit Orb.