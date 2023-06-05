Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Riddles Of Hyrule Quest Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Riddles of Hyrule quest involves solving five riddles given by the Korok named Walton and then bringing the found items to him for receiving a reward. This quest in Zelda BOTW is not challenging to complete if you know the answers to the riddles we will cover in this guide.

Head to the Korok Forest and chat with Walton at the top of the Great Deku Tree. You will receive an ultimate trial from Walton, five different riddles to answer and bring the resulting items to him.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Riddles of Hyrule walkthrough

Each riddle’s answer will be a material you need to drop on the leaf before him. Solving all the riddles will mark the Riddles of Hyrule quest in Zelda BOTW as completed and rewards you with a Diamond, one of the rarest materials in the game.

Do keep in mind that once you solve the riddles, you need to return these items to Walton to complete the quest.

Below we have listed all the riddles and their answers for you.

Riddle #1

“Small, red, round, sweet!“

Solution: Apple

The solution to the first riddle is an abundantly found item in the Zelda Breath of the Wild Hyrule map. Simply find an apple and place it on the leaf before Walton. This will solve the riddle, and you can move to the next one.

Riddle #2

“Kakariko Village’s specialty fruit!

Solution: Fortified Pumpkin

The Solution to the second riddle in Zelda BOTW is Fortified Pumpkin. When you first stay in the Kakariko village, you will receive a Fortified Pumpkin if you speak with the man attending his garden. You can purchase it from Olkin using 20 Rupees if you do not possess it now.

Riddle #3

“Sultry shroom that will warm your bones!

Solution: Sunshroom

The Sultry shroom, which sprouts in a warm environment, is none other than the Sunshroom. It exhibits the same qualities like Sun that warms our bones. To find it, head to the Retsam Woods.

Enter the Hateno Tech Lab and move towards its north side corner to find the Sunshroom in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Bring it to Walton to complete the riddle.

Riddle #4

“Scales and tail will zap you, no doubt!“

Solution: Voltfin Trout

To solve this riddle in Breath of the Wild, you must enter Lake Totori. In the lake, close to the Inogo Bridge, you can find Voltfin Trout in the water. Unfortunately, it rarely appears on the water’s surface, and you may not be able to get a hold of it. In that case, you can find it in Pico Pond.

Riddle #5

“Starts with an H and ends with an oof.“

Solution: Lynel Hoof

This is the fifth and final puzzle to be solved. As this is the last one, Walton will put you in some challenge. It is not hard to guess the thing that Walton requires from you in this riddle. The hard part comes in battle with one of the many monsters in Zelda BOTW, which you cannot win without proper strategy and attack power. Let’s get ready for some Lynel hunting!

The easiest way to encounter a Lynel in Zelda Breath of the Wild is by heading to Faron Grasslands. While facing the beast, beware that its strikes are not normal and can cause severe damage. Try to engage with a lesser variant of the monster and beat him in battle.

After beating the monster and collecting the Lynel Hoof, head back to Walton and present it to him.