Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Keo Ruug Shrine Guide

There are over a hundred shrines in Zelda Breath of the Wild, all offering something different. One of these shrines is the Zelda Breath of the Wild Keo Ruug Shrine. This shrine has the simplest yet mind-boggling puzzle requiring multiple trials and errors. We have prepared this guide to help you solve the puzzles and complete the Keo Ruug shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Keo Ruug Shrine location

Finding the keo Ruug shrine is not a difficult job at all. Simply head to the Great Hyrule Forest and find the shrine there. You can use the map below for the exact location of the Keo Ruug Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

The location is right in the center of the Korok Forest. Go to the center of the Korok Forest by crossing the Lost Woods.

You need to get to the Great Deku Tree in the forest, as the Keo Ruug shrine in Zelda BOTW is next to it.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Keo Ruug shrine walkthrough

As you enter the Zelda BOTW Keo Ruug shrine, you see many ball switches, 10 on your right and 10 on your left. There are only 4 balls in the area for the 20 switches. It would be best to place the balls in the correct sockets to unlock the gate for you.

The columns of the switches work from the locked gate, reaching back to the shrine’s entrance in Zelda BOTW. The first columns are near the center, and the second columns are along the walls on both sides. You can see the pillars next to the switches to see which switch is which.

For the switches on your left, place the balls in the 5th switch of the second column and the 3rd switch of the first column. For the switches on your right, you need to place the balls in the 1st switch of the first column and the 2nd switch of the second column.

A single chest in the Zelda BOTW Keo Ruug shrine is also locked behind a gate you must unlock. To do so, you need to rearrange the switches. Don’t worry; the main gate won’t close even if you move the balls.

For the switches on your left, move the ball in the second and first columns to the 4th and 2nd switch, respectively. For the switches on your right, move the ball in the first and second columns to the 2nd and 1st switch, respectively.

This will unlock the gate to the chest in the next area of the Zelda BOTW shrine. Open the chest to get the reward, then head to the main Shrine Altar. Get your spirit orb, and you are done with the shrine.