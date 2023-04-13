Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ka’o Makagh Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ka’o Makagh is one of the Lake region’s shrines. This shrine is important and will test your use of Magnesis in Zelda BOTW and building ramps. It will be difficult for a newbie, but if you follow our guide, you will not have trouble finding and completing the Kao Makagh shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Ka’o Makagh Shrine location

As you know, the Kao Makagh shrine in Zelda BOTW is in the lake region; it is easy to find this shrine.

Unlike most, this shrine doesn’t need trials or tasks to reveal it. You can simply head to the location shown on the map above, and you will find the entrance to the Kao Makagh shrine in Zelda BOTW and attempt the Metal Doors Open the Way challenge.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ka’o Makagh shrine walkthrough

Now to complete the Ka’o Makagh shrine in Zelda BOTW, you need to take out some Guardians first. You will encounter these Guardian right after opening the big metal doors using Magnesis. Inside you will see four elevated areas.

Before moving any further, search the area to kill these guardians because if you leave them, they can prove to be troublesome. Arrows can do you good, so don’t waste bombs; or anything on them. Once you have dealt with the guardians, head to the leftmost side of the area and use Magnesis to open the metal door.

Here you will find a chest with a Soldier’s Bow. After you have the bow, throw a bomb at the metal door to blast its hinges. Once you have blown it, carry a metal door using Magnesis.

Using the Magnesis, move the metal door so you can reach the elevated platform. Then again, use Magnesis to drop the chest on the next platform. Open the chest to get Opal, one of the valuable ores in Zelda BOTW. Now use Magnesis to bridge the gap between the rightmost platform and the monk’s platform.

Move to the Ka’o Makagh Shrine Monk in BOTW, who will reward you with the spirit orb. And with this, your Kao Makagh shrine (metal doors open the way) is complete.