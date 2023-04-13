Zelda Breath Of The Wild Kah Okeo Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Kah Okeo Shrine is hidden under a rock slab that you can remove to enter and complete it. To complete this shrine, you must defeat Guardians and complete a puzzle. In this shrine in Zelda BOTW, you will deal with wind often, so be prepared for that as well. This guide will help you find and get through the Kah Okeo Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Kah Okeo Shrine location

Kah Okeo Shrine is located in the Tabantha Region of Hyrule. You will find the Kah Okea shrine in the Rayne Highlands of Zelda BOTW. Run along the area’s southern edge, and you can find it near an enemy camp.

The Kah Okeo shrine entrance is behind a rock slab, and you need to use an Octo Balloon to remove it. If you don’t have an Octa Balloon, you can go about the more tedious option of using Stasis on the rock slab and then attacking it, forcing it to fly off and opening the path to the shrine.

Remember that the Kah Okeo shrine entrance in Zelda BOTW is located in the cave under the slab, so jump down the cave instead of getting confused about where the shrine is. The slab will lie flat on the ground, not at the mouth of the actual shrine entrance.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Kah Okeo Shrine walkthrough

As you enter the shrine, you find a chest to your left that contains the Korok Leaf. The leaf is the main key to completing and getting through the Shrine, so make sure you find a place for it in your inventory. The entire shrine is Wind themed, and you need to be able to control the wind to get through.

Wind turbines are throughout the shrine, and attacking them with the leaf activates them. The first turbine right next to you will open the door to head deeper into the shrine in Zelda BOTW and help explain how the turbines work.

As you enter the shrine on the first platform, your first order must be to kill the Guardians below you. There are three in this area, and they will cause problems if you don’t shoot them down right now.

Kill the three enemies and ignore the chest before you for now. You can find another turbine here that spawns a floating platform. This platform, floating with balloons, can be moved with the wind, and you can get on it and then use the Korok Leaf in Zelda Breath of the Wild to move it as you please.

Use it to get to the first chest of the shrine, and then navigate your way to the platforms on the other side to progress. As you descend from the ladder, you enter the main chamber of the shrine, but it’s locked, so head on through the doorway in front of you.

Another enemy is here waiting for you. Kill it and blow the destructible wall behind it. The wall has two explosive barrels next to it so that the explosion will be massive. Stay back. Blow the wall and head into the shrine’s main puzzle area in Zelda BOTW.

Kah Okeo Shrine Wind Guide trial solution

In the chamber, use the turbine to use the spring platform and then glide to the chest to your left. Make sure you locate the chest before attempting this. From the chest, glide down to the platforms in front of you with the ladders.

On these platforms in Zelda Breath of the Wild, there is also a spring turbine. Ignore it and climb the ladders into the small room. Here, you can find a destructible block on the floor, and you need to destroy it to reveal an upstream of air that the block was blocking. You know what to do, glide the stream up.

Above, you can summon another floating platform for yourself. Use this to get the chest in here, and then you must make your way to the platform on the other side of the spiked blocks.

These spiked blocks will destroy the platform if you hit them, so be careful as you navigate between them. Just remember that you cannot control the fine movements of the platform, so try to move, keeping in where you want to go instead of where you are going.

Safely cross the spiked area and then use the turbine spring to progress to the platforms above you. Here, look to your left, and you can see an entire tower of destructible blocks, shoot an explosive arrow to get rid of them, and this will free the air stream under them.

Now, you can find another Zelda Breath of the Wild turbine spring mechanism just ahead of you. Use this to glide to the air stream and let the stream carry you up. A chest is next to the top of the air stream, containing a key you need.

Get the key and head to the lower platforms next to the stream. You can see another platform behind you and freely glide to it. Go to it, and you will be just over the main chamber.

Looking below, you can find another chest on a platform above the door. Glide to this chest and then down to the main door. With the key in your possession, open the door, and you will find the end altar in front of you. Interact with it to get the Spirit Orb and end the Kah Okeo shrine in Zelda BOTW.