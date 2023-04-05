Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Flown The Coop Quest Guide

Along with the main quests of Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, there are also many side quests that are needed to complete for extra rewards and to upgrade your gear. Flown the Coop is one of the many side quests that will appear in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In this quest, you are tasked with finding a bunch of lost cuccos who have escaped their coop and must be returned.

How to start Zelda Breath of the Wild Flown the Coop quest

You need to head to Karakiro village to get this side quest started. If you facing difficulty finding this village, you need to go to the Dueling Peaks region where you will find this village easily. As you are there, travel to the north side of the village, where you will see Cado in the Cucco pen. Conversing with him will start the Flown the Coop quest in BOTW.

Where to find lost Cuccos in Zelda BOTW

Cado will ask you to find his lost Cuccos or chickens that are all over the town. There are 10 of these lost chickens in Zelda BOTW but he has found 3 of them and asks you to find the rest of them. It is quite difficult to find the remaining 7 chickens and will take a lot of your time.

But don’t worry, we have listed the location of every cucco in the area if you are struggling to figure out where all the cuccos are for this quest. This way you won’t have to spend too much time finding the cuccos in Breath of the Wild.

Cucco Locations 1 In front of the Cucco’s pen, you will see a clothing shop, the Cucco is on the roof of it. 2 Inside the plum garden, although you won’t be able to grab the Cucco until the husband and wife have left, after 1am. 3 Over to the fire pit and near the goddess statue 4 Travel to the east side of the town, and you will notice Cucco near the entrance of Karakiro village. 5 Near the location of the previous Cucco, you will notice a bridge. Cucco is on the bridge. 6 Travel to the south side of the town and grab the Cucco under the overhang. However, you need to walk downhill. 7 Near Cado’s home, you will see a hill. Travel to it, and you will see Cucco in the path of Ta’loh Naeg Shrine.

After you have grabbed a cucco, head over to the Cucco’s pen and toss them inside. However, you can only grab one at a time so there will be a lot of back and forth to complete Flown the Coop quest.

After you have locked the last cucco, walk over to the house to see Cado. He will reward you with 50 rupees for your effort, marking the quest completion.