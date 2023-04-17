Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Chaas Qeta Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Chaas Qeta Shrine is one of the seven Hateno region shrines. This shrine is among the hardest shrines in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But there is no reason to worry as we have prepared this guide to help you to walk through the Chaas Qeta Shrine in Legend of Zelda BOTW.

Chaas Qeta Shrine location

You cannot find the Chaas Qeta Shrine in Zelda BOTW on the mainland. Instead, it is on an island called Tenoko Island. You will find it in the Necluda Sea on the southeastern side of the map.

To get there, go to Hateno Bay on the coast of the Necluda Sea. There is a sailing raft on the harbor. Get a Korok leaf from a nearby Korok tree on the coast and use it to blow wind to sail the raft. Embark on the raft and move the raft with the Korok leaf towards Tenoko Island.

How to kill the Guardian in Zelda Breath of the Wild Chaas Qeta shrine

Enter the Chaas Qeta Shrine in Zelda BOTW to start the trial “A Major Test of Strength.” Here you will be fighting a Guardian Scout IV. This one has 3 arms. One is equipped with a sword, one is equipped with an axe, and its third arm is equipped with a spear. Fighting the Guardian Scout IV is hard and takes time, as he has 3000 HP.

In the initial phase, the Guardian will mostly shoot laser pulses and spin all three arms at you. Try to keep some distance to dodge this attack. When he spins, hide behind a pillar. When he strikes the pillar, he will get dizzy. This will be the best time to strike him. Attack him with your best weapons in this short time.

Also, Guardian will pull his weapons one by one to attack you. When he pulls his arm, attack him immediately to counter.

Also, remember that Guardian Scout IV in Zelda BOTW is quite fast at poking and movement. So, often run around him to dodge his attacks.

When half of its health is depleted, it might anchor to the floor and spin a laser at you. Avoid this attack by hiding behind a pillar because if you are caught in it, you can’t escape and will die.

Another effective method to defeat the Guardian Scout IV in Zelda BOTW is to shoot him with Ice Arrows whenever he is about to attack, especially when he is about to spin its laser. This will prevent Guardian from attacking for a while and will freeze him.

When Guardian freezes, attack him with fire arrows to deal good damage. The Guardian will shoot powerful laser pulses when his health is almost over. One hit from that can eventually kill you.

Avoid that by shooting ice arrows at him and counter by shooting fire arrows. You will receive the following items when you kill the Chass Qeta Shrine Guardian Scout IV in Zelda BOTW:

Thunder Blade Spear ++

Ancient Battle Axe ++

Guardian Sword ++

Afterward, go to the next room and open the chest to acquire Climbing Gear. Then Interact with the Monk in Chaas Qeta shrine to claim the Spirit Orb.