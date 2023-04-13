Zelda Breath Of The Wild Bareeda Naag Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bareeda Naag shrine is one of the over 120 Shrines for Link to explore and complete. All these shrines in Zelda BOTW provide some powerup or new items to Link and act as an additional fast travel point. You cannot get to Bareeda Naag shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild as it requires you to complete a quest.

This guide will help you find and get through the Bareeda Naag Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Bareeda Naag Shrine location

First of all, the Bareeda Naag Shrine is hidden. You cannot find it simply by interacting with the map. To reveal the shrine on the map, you must complete the “The Ancient Rito Song” quest in Zelda BOTW before the Bareeda Naag shrine spawns.

After completing the quest, get to the shrine’s location and the platform where the shine should be. Wait till nightfall, then set a campfire on the small platform here to reveal the shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Once you have completed the quest, you can find the Shrine in the Tabantha region of Hyrule. It spawns south of Lake Totori, near the Rito Village.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Bareeda Naag shrine walkthrough

Now that you are inside the Bareeda Naag shrine in Zelda BOTW, you need to complete the actual puzzle in the shrine. At the entrance, you can see a large mechanism. Climb in it from the right side.

The mechanism is a sort of launcher, and you need to launch the ball inside the mechanism to hit the target on the other side. To use the launcher in Zelda BOTW, you need to drop your bombs into the tube and then trigger them at the right point to launch the ball at the target.

The target is static, but plates are moving in front of the target, and you need to time your shot so it doesn’t get interrupted. When you successfully hit the target, the door to the shrine will open. Before jumping down the mechanism, look to your left, and you can spot a breakable wall. Break this wall using a bomb. This reveals a chest containing a Bow.

After you go through the unlocked door, you can ignore the main shrine and go to the other side to get to the second launcher. The target is also moving this time, so you need to time your shots better. Hitting the target allows you to get the chest containing the diamonds.

Interacting with the shrine lets you get the spirit orb and complete the Bareeda Naag shrine in Zelda BOTW.