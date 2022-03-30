Breath Of The Wild 2 Gets Delayed To 2023 For “New Gameplay Elements”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed by another year following previous plans to release somewhere in 2022.

In a much-needed update provided earlier today, franchise producer Eiji Aonuma stated that Nintendo needs additional development time to finish the sequel. Breath of the Wild 2 will now be looking to release on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023 provided that there are no further delays.

Aonuma reminded everyone that Breath of the Wild 2 “takes place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above”. The two gameplay fronts are however not the only new elements that are taking more time to develop compared to the first game.

Aonuma revealed that Breath of the Wild 2 will feature “an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements”. The expanded world of the sequel hence requires more time to ensure the experience is “something special” for fans.

“The entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer,” said Aonuma.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 entered development right after production ended for the first game in 2017. The sequel has hence been in development for more than five years, during which updates from the developer have been scarce. Aonuma has surfaced now and then to affirm that the game remains in development while asking fans to be patient for a bit longer.

Last year, Nintendo announced that Breath of the Wild 2 will be released in 2022. A precise release date was never mentioned but many believed that a 2022 holiday release was potentially in the making.

In addition to its release date, Breath of the Wild 2 also remains to reveal its plot. Nintendo has stated that it will reveal the proper title of the game when the time is right because it contains hints about the plotlines.