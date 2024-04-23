All Skills For Characters In Attack On Titan 2 Explained

Attack on Titan 2 has over thirty playable characters, and each character brings unique unlockable skills. These have various uses, including increasing stats, increasing damage, acquiring new attacks, and more. In Attack on Titan 2, skills are unlocked by bonding with characters around you. As the friendship level increases, they grant you and that character new skills. You’ll receive a new skill each time you level up a friendship with a particular character.

In this guide, we’ve provided a list of all skills in the game alongside the characters they’re acquired from and their effects. You should be able to unlock most of these AOT2 Skills by befriending different NPCs available worldwide.

Eren Jeager Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Never Say Die Lowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans. 2 Concentration (+3) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 3 Never Say Die (Level 2) Lowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans. 4 Strength (+5) Increases damage. 5 Never Say Die (Level 3) Lowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans. 6 Willpower Retains movement speed even if Eren is injured.

Mikasa Ackermann Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Strength (+3) Increases damage. 2 Air Move Increases the distance covered by air dash. 3 Agility (+5) Increases the speed of ODM moves. 4 Multi-Dash Allows Mikasa to perform more than one boost dashes. 5 Strength (+10) Increases damage. 6 Blade Art Reduces weapon wear on heavy blades when using speedy attacks.

Armin Arlelt Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Leadership (+5) Reduces the cooldown of companions and increases the damage of their attacks. 2 Ready for Anything Increases the amount of items Armin can take into battle. 3 Regiment Administration: “Emergency Relations” Buffs Armin before battle. 4 Leadership (+10) Reduces the cooldown of companions and increases the damage of their attacks. 5 Well Prepared Further increases the amount of items Armin can take into battle. 6 Siege Formation The attack power of allied soldiers increases as the number of soldiers fighting increases.

Reiner Braun Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Health (+3) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 2 Health (+5) 3 Health (+10) 4 Blade Guard Allows Reiner to attack a Titan’s hand when in its grasp.

Bertholdt Hoover Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Agility (+3) Increases the speed of ODM moves. 2 Agility (+5) 3 Agility (+10) 4 Back from the Brink Allows Bertholdt to survive a lethal attack without dying. This skill is usable once per combat encounter.

Annie Leonhart Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Chase Down Increases power of attacks against Titans with fewer body parts. 2 Chase Down (Level 2) 3 Concentration (+10) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 4 Chase Down (Level 3) Increases power of attacks against Titans with fewer body parts.

Jean Kirschstein Skills

No. Skill Effect No. Skill Effect 1 Dexterity (+3) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 2 Swoop Attack Allows Jean to perform a swooping attack when targeting the enemy from above. 3 Dexterity (+5) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 4 Mid-Air First Aid Allows Jean to use health items even when in mid-air. 5 Dexterity (+10) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 6 Strong Bonds Increases attack power as more soldiers fight together.

Marco Bodt Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Form Material Recovery Squad Increases the materials collected. 2 Form Titan Capturing Squad Increases the number of Titans captured. 3 Agility (+3) Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Conny Springer Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Dexterity (+3) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 2 Gas Saver (Level 2) Reduces ODM gas usage. 3 Dexterity (+5) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 4 Gas Saver (Level 3) Reduces ODM gas usage. 5 Dexterity (+10) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 6 Tail-End Rise Increases the power of subsequent attacks after acquiring the “Complete Elimination” medal.

Sasha Braus Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Agility (+3) Increases the speed of ODM moves. 2 Blade Saver (Level 2) Increases blade durability. 3 Agility (+5) Increases the speed of ODM moves. 4 Blade Saver (Level 3) Increases blade durability. 5 Agility (+10) Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Christa Lenz Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Motivator Reduces cooldown time for buddy actions. 2 Leadership (+3) Increases the damage output of Christa’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 3 Motivator (Level 2) Reduces cooldown time for buddy actions. 4 Friendship Increases the damage output of Christa’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 5 Motivator (Level 3) Reduces cooldown time for buddy actions. 6 Alms of the Goddess Rewards the character with a random item when linking up with an allied soldier.

Ymir Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Health (+3) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 2 Surprise Attack Increases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you. 3 Health (+5) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 4 Surprise Attack (Level 2) Increases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you. 5 Health (+10) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 6 Surprise Attack (Level 3) Increases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you.

Thomas Wagner Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Blade Saver Increases blade durability. 2 Dexterity (+5) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Mina Carolina Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Gas Saver Increases blade durability. 2 Dexterity (+5) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Daz Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Agility (+3) Increases the speed of ODM moves. 2 Regiment Administration: “Covert Training” Increases the difficulty of drawing a Titan’s attention. 3 Agility (+5) Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Levi Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Strength (+5) Increases damage. 2 Mid-Air Blade Swap Allows Levi to change blades when in mid-air. 3 Regiment Administration: “Intensive Cleaning Week” Increasing friendship and popularity becomes easier. 4 Spinning Slash Lets Levi use a powerful running attack. 5 Strength (+10) Increases damage. 6 Multi-Strike Allows Levi to hit multiple targets when using the attack button.

Hange Zoe Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Concentration (+3) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 2 Appeal Increases the frequency at which Hange is targeted by Titans. 3 Concentration (+10) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 4 Regiment Administration: “Titan Research Promotion” Makes it easier to research Titans. 5 Titan Hunter Allows Hange Zoe to capture 7- and 15-meter class titans without having to sever their limbs. 6 Research Grounding Increases damage done by tools.

Miche Zacharius Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Strength (+3) Increases damage. 2 Concentration (+5) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 3 Stealth Reduces the frequency at which you’re attacked by Titans. 4 Strength (+5) Increases damage.

Oruo Bozad Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Robbery Rewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack. 2 Strength (+3) Increases damage. 3 Robbery (Level 2) Rewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack. 4 Strength (+5) Increases damage. 5 Robbery (Level 3) Rewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack. 6 Strength (+3) Increases damage.

Petra Ral Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Sudden Death Attack power increases upon entering the danger zone. 2 Concentration (+3) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 3 Sudden Death (Level 2) Attack power increases upon entering the danger zone. 4 Concentration (+5) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 5 Sudden Death (Level 3) Attack power increases upon entering the danger zone. 6 Concentration (+3) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Gunther Schultz Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Health (+3) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 2 Regiment Administration: “Improved Base-Building” Raises the durability of bases. 3 Health (+5) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan. 4 Health (+3)

Eld Gin Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Leadership (+3) Increases the damage output of Eld’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 2 Regiment Administration: “Prepare Battle Supplies” Increases the number of items that can be taken to a mission. 3 Leadership (+5) Increases the damage output of Eld’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 4 Leadership (+3)

Moblit Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Item Meister Increases the effect duration of items. 2 Item Meister (Level 2) 3 Item Meister (Level 3) 4 Health (+5) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Nanaba Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Secret Maneuver Decreases the rate at which Titans detect you. 2 Secret Maneuver (Level 2) 3 Concentration (+5) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance. 4 Secret Maneuver (Level 3) Decreases the rate at which Titans detect you. 5 Concentration (+3) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

TIP You can acquire more skills points by leveling up or playing through the Inferno mode in Attack on Titan 2

Gelgar Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Dueler Increases attack power against Titans who are attacking you. 2 Dueler (Level 2) 3 Strength (+5) Increases damage. 4 Dueler (Level 3) Increases attack power against Titans who are attacking you. 5 Strength (+3) Increases damage.

Erwin Smith Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Leadership (+3) Increases the damage output of Erwin’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 2 Leadership (+5) 3 Regiment Administration: “Analysis of Battle Reports” Increases total XP received during a mission. 4 Lightning Speed Grants an instant charge when sneak attack sights are aligned. 5 Leadership (+10) Increases the damage output of Erwin’s companions and reduces their cooldown times. 6 Decisive Battle Increases attack power when a battle alert is raised.

Hannes Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Dexterity (+3) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 2 Regiment Administration: “Regiment Store Sale” Lowers the prices of items in stores. 3 Dexterity (+3) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Ian Dietrich Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Concentration (+5) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Rico Brzenska Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Regiment Administration: “Animal Bonding Week” Improves the War Horse’s abilities. 2 Agility (+5) Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Mitabi Jarnach Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Health (+5) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Kitz Woermann Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Regiment Administration: “Form Material Mining Squad” Allows Kitz to mine materials automatically. 2 Health (+2) Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Nile Dawk Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Good Treatment Increases the amount of salary. 2 Good Treatment (Level 2) 3 Good Treatment (Level 3) 4 Concentration (+5) Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Marlo Freudenberg Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Treasure Drive Allows Marlo to acquire a piece of material when eliminating a Titan with the Hook Drive move. 2 Treasure Drive (Level 2) 3 Treasure Drive (Level 3) 4 Agility (+3) Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Hitch Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Courageousness Increases the chance of acquiring a material when destroying a Titan’s limb. 2 Courageousness (Level 2) 3 Courageousness (Level 3) 4 Dexterity (+3) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Keith Sadies Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Advanced ODM Skills Increases attack power after every touchdown when flying. 2 Advanced ODM Skills (Level 2) 3 Advanced ODM Skills (Level 3) 4 Leadership (+3) Increases the damage output of Kieth’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.

TIP Skills at different levels stack in Attack on Titan 2

Dot Pyxis Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Dexterity (+5) Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank. 2 Regiment Administration: “Battle Preparation” Adds a boost to every soldier’s abilities. 3 Leadership (+5) Increases the damage output of Dot’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.

Dhalis Zachary Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Regiment Administration: “Fund-Raising Activities” Increases the amount of Garrison Funding acquired during a mission. 2 Regiment Administration: “Recognition and Discipline” Positively changes rewards based on performance during a mission.

Pastor Nick Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Regiment Administration ‘The Order’s Prayer” Grants a random buff upon praying to the wall. 2 Upstanding Soldier Increases the amount at which popularity increases.

Merchant Association Boss Skills

No. Skill Effect 1 Regiment Administration: “Merchant Association Boss Know-How” Raises the value of items held in your inventory. 2 Negotiations Applies a discount in shops.

Best Skills to Use in Attack on Titan 2

Now that you have a good understanding of all the different skills that are available in Attack on Titan 2, we’ll now look at some of the best ones you should focus on unlocking early