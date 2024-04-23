All Skills For Characters In Attack On Titan 2 Explained

Attack on Titan 2 Skills Guide to help you learn everything about all the available skills in the game. Read to learn more.

By Ali Hasan

Attack on Titan 2 has over thirty playable characters, and each character brings unique unlockable skills. These have various uses, including increasing stats, increasing damage, acquiring new attacks, and more. In Attack on Titan 2, skills are unlocked by bonding with characters around you. As the friendship level increases, they grant you and that character new skills. You’ll receive a new skill each time you level up a friendship with a particular character.

In this guide, we’ve provided a list of all skills in the game alongside the characters they’re acquired from and their effects. You should be able to unlock most of these AOT2 Skills by befriending different NPCs available worldwide.

Eren Jeager Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Never Say DieLowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans.
2Concentration (+3)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
3Never Say Die (Level 2)Lowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans.
4Strength (+5)Increases damage.
5Never Say Die (Level 3)Lowers gauge speed by a small amount in the presence of Titans.
6WillpowerRetains movement speed even if Eren is injured.

Mikasa Ackermann Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Strength (+3)Increases damage.
2Air MoveIncreases the distance covered by air dash.
3Agility (+5)Increases the speed of ODM moves.
4Multi-DashAllows Mikasa to perform more than one boost dashes.
5Strength (+10)Increases damage.
6Blade ArtReduces weapon wear on heavy blades when using speedy attacks.

Armin Arlelt Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Leadership (+5)Reduces the cooldown of companions and increases the damage of their attacks.
2Ready for AnythingIncreases the amount of items Armin can take into battle.
3Regiment Administration: “Emergency Relations”Buffs Armin before battle.
4Leadership (+10)Reduces the cooldown of companions and increases the damage of their attacks.
5Well PreparedFurther increases the amount of items Armin can take into battle.
6Siege FormationThe attack power of allied soldiers increases as the number of soldiers fighting increases.

Reiner Braun Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Health (+3)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
2Health (+5)
3Health (+10)
4Blade GuardAllows Reiner to attack a Titan’s hand when in its grasp.

Bertholdt Hoover Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Agility (+3)Increases the speed of ODM moves.
2Agility (+5)
3Agility (+10)
4Back from the BrinkAllows Bertholdt to survive a lethal attack without dying. This skill is usable once per combat encounter.

Annie Leonhart Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Chase DownIncreases power of attacks against Titans with fewer body parts.
2Chase Down (Level 2)
3Concentration (+10)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
4Chase Down (Level 3)Increases power of attacks against Titans with fewer body parts.

Jean Kirschstein Skills

No.SkillEffect
No.SkillEffect
1Dexterity (+3)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
2Swoop AttackAllows Jean to perform a swooping attack when targeting the enemy from above.
3Dexterity (+5)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
4Mid-Air First AidAllows Jean to use health items even when in mid-air.
5Dexterity (+10)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
6Strong BondsIncreases attack power as more soldiers fight together.

Marco Bodt Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Form Material Recovery SquadIncreases the materials collected.
2Form Titan Capturing SquadIncreases the number of Titans captured.
3Agility (+3)Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Conny Springer Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Dexterity (+3)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
2Gas Saver (Level 2)Reduces ODM gas usage.
3Dexterity (+5)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
4Gas Saver (Level 3)Reduces ODM gas usage.
5Dexterity (+10)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
6Tail-End RiseIncreases the power of subsequent attacks after acquiring the “Complete Elimination” medal.

Sasha Braus Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Agility (+3)Increases the speed of ODM moves.
2Blade Saver (Level 2)Increases blade durability.
3Agility (+5)Increases the speed of ODM moves.
4Blade Saver (Level 3)Increases blade durability.
5Agility (+10)Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Christa Lenz Skills

No.SkillEffect
1MotivatorReduces cooldown time for buddy actions.
2Leadership (+3)Increases the damage output of Christa’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
3Motivator (Level 2)Reduces cooldown time for buddy actions.
4FriendshipIncreases the damage output of Christa’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
5Motivator (Level 3)Reduces cooldown time for buddy actions.
6Alms of the GoddessRewards the character with a random item when linking up with an allied soldier.

Ymir Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Health (+3)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
2Surprise AttackIncreases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you.
3Health (+5)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
4Surprise Attack (Level 2)Increases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you.
5Health (+10)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
6Surprise Attack (Level 3)Increases your attack power against Titans who aren’t targeting you.

Thomas Wagner Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Blade SaverIncreases blade durability.
2Dexterity (+5)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Mina Carolina Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Gas SaverIncreases blade durability.
2Dexterity (+5)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Daz Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Agility (+3)Increases the speed of ODM moves.
2Regiment Administration: “Covert Training”Increases the difficulty of drawing a Titan’s attention.
3Agility (+5)Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Levi Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Strength (+5)Increases damage.
2Mid-Air Blade SwapAllows Levi to change blades when in mid-air.
3Regiment Administration: “Intensive Cleaning Week”Increasing friendship and popularity becomes easier.
4Spinning SlashLets Levi use a powerful running attack.
5Strength (+10)Increases damage.
6Multi-StrikeAllows Levi to hit multiple targets when using the attack button.

Hange Zoe Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Concentration (+3)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
2AppealIncreases the frequency at which Hange is targeted by Titans.
3Concentration (+10)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
4Regiment Administration: “Titan Research Promotion”Makes it easier to research Titans.
5Titan HunterAllows Hange Zoe to capture 7- and 15-meter class titans without having to sever their limbs.
6Research GroundingIncreases damage done by tools.

Miche Zacharius Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Strength (+3)Increases damage.
2Concentration (+5)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
3StealthReduces the frequency at which you’re attacked by Titans.
4Strength (+5)Increases damage.

Oruo Bozad Skills

No.SkillEffect
1RobberyRewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack.
2Strength (+3)Increases damage.
3Robbery (Level 2)Rewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack.
4Strength (+5)Increases damage.
5Robbery (Level 3)Rewards Oruo with a piece of material when he defeats Titans with a sneak attack.
6Strength (+3)Increases damage.

Petra Ral Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Sudden DeathAttack power increases upon entering the danger zone.
2Concentration (+3)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
3Sudden Death (Level 2)Attack power increases upon entering the danger zone.
4Concentration (+5)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
5Sudden Death (Level 3)Attack power increases upon entering the danger zone.
6Concentration (+3)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Gunther Schultz Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Health (+3)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
2Regiment Administration: “Improved Base-Building”Raises the durability of bases.
3Health (+5)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.
4Health (+3)

Eld Gin Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Leadership (+3)Increases the damage output of Eld’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
2Regiment Administration: “Prepare Battle Supplies”Increases the number of items that can be taken to a mission.
3Leadership (+5)Increases the damage output of Eld’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
4Leadership (+3)

Moblit Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Item MeisterIncreases the effect duration of items.
2Item Meister (Level 2)
3Item Meister (Level 3)
4Health (+5)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Nanaba Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Secret ManeuverDecreases the rate at which Titans detect you.
2Secret Maneuver (Level 2)
3Concentration (+5)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
4Secret Maneuver (Level 3)Decreases the rate at which Titans detect you.
5Concentration (+3)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.
TIP

You can acquire more skills points by leveling up or playing through the Inferno mode in Attack on Titan 2

Gelgar Skills

No.SkillEffect
1DuelerIncreases attack power against Titans who are attacking you.
2Dueler (Level 2)
3Strength (+5)Increases damage.
4Dueler (Level 3)Increases attack power against Titans who are attacking you.
5Strength (+3)Increases damage.

Erwin Smith Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Leadership (+3)Increases the damage output of Erwin’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
2Leadership (+5)
3Regiment Administration: “Analysis of Battle Reports”Increases total XP received during a mission.
4Lightning SpeedGrants an instant charge when sneak attack sights are aligned.
5Leadership (+10)Increases the damage output of Erwin’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
6Decisive BattleIncreases attack power when a battle alert is raised.

Hannes Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Dexterity (+3)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
2Regiment Administration: “Regiment Store Sale”Lowers the prices of items in stores.
3Dexterity (+3)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Ian Dietrich Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Concentration (+5)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Rico Brzenska Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Regiment Administration: “Animal Bonding Week”Improves the War Horse’s abilities.
2Agility (+5)Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Mitabi Jarnach Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Health (+5)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Kitz Woermann Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Regiment Administration: “Form Material Mining Squad”Allows Kitz to mine materials automatically.
2Health (+2)Raises maximum HP and the speed to escape a Titan.

Nile Dawk Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Good TreatmentIncreases the amount of salary.
2Good Treatment (Level 2)
3Good Treatment (Level 3)
4Concentration (+5)Increases the damage of sneak attacks and increases critical hit chance.

Marlo Freudenberg Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Treasure DriveAllows Marlo to acquire a piece of material when eliminating a Titan with the Hook Drive move.
2Treasure Drive (Level 2)
3Treasure Drive (Level 3)
4Agility (+3)Increases the speed of ODM moves.

Hitch Skills

No.SkillEffect
1CourageousnessIncreases the chance of acquiring a material when destroying a Titan’s limb.
2Courageousness (Level 2)
3Courageousness (Level 3)
4Dexterity (+3)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.

Keith Sadies Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Advanced ODM SkillsIncreases attack power after every touchdown when flying.
2Advanced ODM Skills (Level 2)
3Advanced ODM Skills (Level 3)
4Leadership (+3)Increases the damage output of Kieth’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.
TIP

Skills at different levels stack in Attack on Titan 2

Dot Pyxis Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Dexterity (+5)Increases item damage and sword durability. It also increases the Gas Saver rank.
2Regiment Administration: “Battle Preparation”Adds a boost to every soldier’s abilities.
3Leadership (+5)Increases the damage output of Dot’s companions and reduces their cooldown times.

Dhalis Zachary Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Regiment Administration: “Fund-Raising Activities”Increases the amount of Garrison Funding acquired during a mission.
2Regiment Administration: “Recognition and Discipline”Positively changes rewards based on performance during a mission.

Pastor Nick Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Regiment Administration ‘The Order’s Prayer”Grants a random buff upon praying to the wall.
2Upstanding SoldierIncreases the amount at which popularity increases.

Merchant Association Boss Skills

No.SkillEffect
1Regiment Administration: “Merchant Association Boss Know-How”Raises the value of items held in your inventory.
2NegotiationsApplies a discount in shops.

Best Skills to Use in Attack on Titan 2

Now that you have a good understanding of all the different skills that are available in Attack on Titan 2, we’ll now look at some of the best ones you should focus on unlocking early

  • Gas Saver (level 3)
  • Blade Saver (level 3)
  • Multi-Dash
  • Air Move
  • Never Say Die (level 3)
  • Swoop Attack
  • Multu-Strike
  • +10 Strength
  • +10 Health
  • +10 Agility
  • +10 Dexterity
  • +10 Concentration
About the Author
Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is writer at SegmentNext.com with a deep love for immersive action role-playing games and well-crafted narratives. His weapons of choice include controllers and keyboards.