Zelda: Breath Of The Monya Toma Shrine Guide

Monya Toma Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is a fairly easy Shrine in the Woodland Region. Fortunately, to access this Shrine, you won’t need to do an effort to solve any puzzle or engage yourself in some quest.

You can access the Monya Toma Shrine in Zelda BOTW simply by heading toward its location. This BOTW guide has covered everything you need to know about Monya Toma Shrine. Starting from how to access it, we will discuss everything that will come along your way until you reach the reward.

Monya Toma shrine location

Monya Toma Shrine in Zelda BOTW is the fairy shrine located west of the Serenne Stable on Salari Hills. Like some other Shrines, Monya Toma Shrine doesn’t require solving a puzzle or defeating various enemies to access it.

When playing Zelda BOTW, you can easily access the Monya Toma Shrine by heading to the location below.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Monya Toma shrine walkthrough

As you enter, you will see an orb placed on the left side of the Shrine. In the Monya Toma Shrine, you need to place that orb on the launcher, then launch it onto the other platform. This way, the orb bounces between the three launchers until the Zelda BOTW Monk gate opens.

In the beginning, you first need to destroy the wooden crates to your left placed at the ledge of each box by using bombs. Once you have destroyed the crates then, go to the central platform. Here you’ll find a switch that you need to hit thrice.

Doing this will make the opening available and face the launchers toward that opening so that the orb is finally launched into it to open the gate.

Now, it’s time for you to put the orb in the launcher. Place the orb in the first launcher near the Zelda BOTW Monya Toma Shrine entrance, and it will launch into the second and third. After this, get into the launcher yourself, and now it’s time for you to reach the third platform.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to reach the platform just by a single push of the launcher like the orb. Here you need to be cautious and paraglide to reach the platform. On reaching the third platform, put the orb into the receptacle. Doing this will open the gates in the Zelda Breath of the Wild Monya Toma shrine.

Now you can get the chest on the central platform and reveal your reward. To do this, hit the switch to align the chest with the launcher where you first put the orb. The chest here contains a Thunderblade, which is quite a powerful weapon.

In the end, go to Monk Monya Toma and speak to her, which will finish the Shrine, giving you a Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.