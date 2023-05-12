Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Skins and Heads Unlock Guide

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel continues the tradition of the Borderlands franchise by offering plethora of options when it comes to customizing your character or your vehicle.
You can change the skin/body or the head of your character and re-skin your vehicle to add a bit of flavor to your adventure. You can customize your vehicles at the Station, be it Moon Buggy or Stingray.
For more help on Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, read our Vault Symbols Locations and Side Missions Guide.
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Skins and Heads Unlock
If you want to change the look of your character, you will have to visit kiosk outside of Moxxi’s Bar in Concordia. You unlock Skins and heads by completing specific challenges, missions or after killing certain enemies.
Unlock Skins – Optional Side Missions Rewards
Upon completion of the following side missions, you will be rewarded with a Skin to customize your character.
- Boomshakalaka
- Dahl Combat Training (End of Round 4)
- Fresh Air
- Grinders
- Last Requests
- The Don
- Trouble With Space Hurps
Unlock Heads – Optional Side Missions Rewards
Upon completion of the following side missions, you will be rewarded with a Head to customize your character.
- Cleanliness Uprising
- The Voyage of Captain Thief
Finding Skins and Heads in Random Loot
Skin and Head customization are scattered throughout the world of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Keep on the lookout for anything that resembles a head or a make-up kit.
Random Drops From Enemies
Skins and Heads are dropped from enemies on random and there is a higher chance of drop if the enemy is badass. If you come across an enemy or a boss who drops Skin/Head, let us know in the comments!
Skin and Head Rewards From Challenges
Completing certain challenges reward you with a Skin/Head. You will either get it at the third level of the challenge or the final level depending on the difficulty of the challenge.
Following are the challenges that reward Skin/Head customizations on random:
Low Gravity
- Death From Above / Level 5
Grinder
- Master Chef / Level 3
Enemies
- Slayer of Titans / Level 3
- Space Dead / Level 3
- Crash and Burn / Level 3
- More Where That Came From / Level 3
Elemental
- Some Like it Hot / Level 5
Loot
- Scrounging Around / Level 3
- The Happiest Color / Level 5
Money and Trading
- Over the Moon / Level 3
Health and Recovery
- There Can Only Be…Me / Level 5
- Up Unt at Zem / Level 5
Grenades
- Home Nade Cookin’ / Level 3
- Big Mirv / Level 3
Shields
- Ammo Eater / Level 5
- Nova Say Die / Level 3
Rocket Launcher
- Get a Rocket Up Ya / Level 3
- Missile Magnet / Level 5
Sniper Rifle
- Penetrating Wound / Level 5
- Sharpshooter / Level 3
Assault Rifle
- Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Level 3
- Crouch Potato / Level 5
Laser
- Pew Pew / Level 3
- Laser
- Battlestar / Level 5
SMG
- Nice Spray Job / Level 3
Shotgun
- Boomstick Boogie / Level 3
Pistol
- Gunslinger / Level 5
- Trigger Happy / Level 3
Melee
- Martial Marshal / Level 3
General Combat
- Barrel of Laughs / Level 3
- Projectile Proliferation / Level 5
- Throw me the Money / Level 5
Don’t forget to share wherever you find Skins and Heads to customize your character and vehicle by commenting below!