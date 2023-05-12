Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Skins and Heads Unlock Guide

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel continues the tradition of the Borderlands franchise by offering plethora of options when it comes to customizing your character or your vehicle.

You can change the skin/body or the head of your character and re-skin your vehicle to add a bit of flavor to your adventure. You can customize your vehicles at the Station, be it Moon Buggy or Stingray.

For more help on Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, read our Vault Symbols Locations and Side Missions Guide.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Skins and Heads Unlock

If you want to change the look of your character, you will have to visit kiosk outside of Moxxi’s Bar in Concordia. You unlock Skins and heads by completing specific challenges, missions or after killing certain enemies.

Unlock Skins – Optional Side Missions Rewards

Upon completion of the following side missions, you will be rewarded with a Skin to customize your character.

Boomshakalaka

Dahl Combat Training (End of Round 4)

Fresh Air

Grinders

Last Requests

The Don

Trouble With Space Hurps

Unlock Heads – Optional Side Missions Rewards

Upon completion of the following side missions, you will be rewarded with a Head to customize your character.

Cleanliness Uprising

The Voyage of Captain Thief

Finding Skins and Heads in Random Loot

Skin and Head customization are scattered throughout the world of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Keep on the lookout for anything that resembles a head or a make-up kit.

Random Drops From Enemies

Skins and Heads are dropped from enemies on random and there is a higher chance of drop if the enemy is badass. If you come across an enemy or a boss who drops Skin/Head, let us know in the comments!

Skin and Head Rewards From Challenges

Completing certain challenges reward you with a Skin/Head. You will either get it at the third level of the challenge or the final level depending on the difficulty of the challenge.

Following are the challenges that reward Skin/Head customizations on random:

Low Gravity

Death From Above / Level 5

Grinder

Master Chef / Level 3

Enemies

Slayer of Titans / Level 3

Space Dead / Level 3

Crash and Burn / Level 3

More Where That Came From / Level 3

Elemental

Some Like it Hot / Level 5

Loot

Scrounging Around / Level 3

The Happiest Color / Level 5

Money and Trading

Over the Moon / Level 3

Health and Recovery

There Can Only Be…Me / Level 5

Up Unt at Zem / Level 5

Grenades

Home Nade Cookin’ / Level 3

Big Mirv / Level 3

Shields

Ammo Eater / Level 5

Nova Say Die / Level 3

Rocket Launcher

Get a Rocket Up Ya / Level 3

Missile Magnet / Level 5

Sniper Rifle

Penetrating Wound / Level 5

Sharpshooter / Level 3

Assault Rifle

Assault With a Deadly Weapon / Level 3

Crouch Potato / Level 5

Laser

Pew Pew / Level 3

Laser

Battlestar / Level 5

SMG

Nice Spray Job / Level 3

Shotgun

Boomstick Boogie / Level 3

Pistol

Gunslinger / Level 5

Trigger Happy / Level 3

Melee

Martial Marshal / Level 3

General Combat

Barrel of Laughs / Level 3

Projectile Proliferation / Level 5

Throw me the Money / Level 5

Don’t forget to share wherever you find Skins and Heads to customize your character and vehicle by commenting below!