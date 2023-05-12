How to Play Borderlands LAN Games On Hamachi

Borderlands is an awesome game to play with your friends co op LAN online. Lot of people gave up on this game simply because it didn’t work well for them online due to connectivity issues and game being buggy. If you want to play Borderlands with your friends online on Hamachi, first you will need to configure your Windows firewall and forward your ports. For that follow our tutorial on how to Borderlands Portforwarding and Firewall Guide.

After you are done forwarding your ports and configuring your firewall according to your OS, you can follow this tutorial to play Borderlands on Hamachi.

How to Play Borderlands on Hamachi

Step 1

Uninstall old version of Hamachi and Install the new version of Hamachi. (Unmanaged one is free). Make sure everyone of your friends has the same new version of Hamachi before you continue.

Step 2

Reconfigure your Network Connection to make it detect Hamachi first.

Step 3

For XP Users

Go to All Programs > Accessories > Communications > Network Connections. Go to the menu > Advanced > Advanced Settings. Now under Adapters and Bindings tab, move Hamachi to the top of the list.

Restart your PC.

For Vista Users

Go to Start menu > Network, click on the Network and Sharing Center button at the top. Click on “Manage Network Connections” on the left hand side and then go to Advanced > Advanced Settings. Under the Adapters and Bindings tab, move Hamachi to the top of the list.

Restart your PC.

Step 4

Create/join a new Hamachi network and get your friends join it as well.

Step 5

Download and Install ForceBindIP.

Step 6

Now you need to use ForceBind to force Borderlands to use Hamachi IP for LAN connection. To do that go to Start>Run> and type “cmd”.

In command prompt window type “ForceBindIP [YourHamachiIP] “[File Path of Borderlands.exe]” and hit enter.

The full command that you put in command prompt will look like:

ForceBindIP 5.xx.xxx.xxx "C:\Program Files\2K Games\Gearbox Software\Borderlands\Binaries\Borderlands.exe"

It will start the game and now you can host and join Borderlands LAN games over Hamachi.

Note: Make a batch file of this so that you don’t have to manually start the game from “cmd” every time.