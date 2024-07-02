How To Enable And Use Cheats In Borderlands?

Borderlands offers a thrilling blend of first-person shooting and RPG elements, throwing you into a chaotic world filled with loot and mayhem. While the core gameplay loop is undeniably fun, some players might crave a different experience – a taste of invincibility or a stockpile of endless ammo.

This guide caters to those who seek a more unconventional Borderlands experience. Here, we’ll tell you how to unlock the developer console and enable a variety of cheats. From demigod mode to infinite inventory space, we’ll help you customize your Borderlands playthrough to your liking.

Remember, using cheats can alter the core gameplay experience. Proceed with caution, and only use them if you understand their potential impact on your enjoyment of the game.

How to Activate the Console in Borderlands?

To activate your console, go to the game directory and config folder

My Documents\My Games\Borderlands\WillowGame\Config\

Once you’re in the config folder, open DefaultInput with Notepad, press CTRL+F and hit enter. Change the ConsoleKey from None to ConsoleKey=tilde and start the game.

How to Enable Cheats in Borderlands?

To activate cheat codes in Borderlands, you need to head to

My Documents\My Games\Borderlands\WillowGame\Config\

Once you’re in the config folder, you need to open WillowGame.ini search for the following term and change it according to your need: