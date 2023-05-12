Borderlands 3 Red Chests Locations Guide

Throughout the various locations in the universe of Borderlands 3, you may come across Red Chests. These chests contain some unique and beneficial collectibles, all of which are worth going out of your way to find. In this Borderlands 3 Red Chest Locations guide, we’ll show you where to find all of these special chests.

Borderlands 3 Red Chests Locations

The gear found in these chests can have epic or legendary rarity, meaning they are absolutely worth the time and effort spent to acquire them. However, they’re not necessary to collect – they’re collectibles for the player to hunt down, not tied to any in-game mission, nor is there any achievement for doing so (you do, however, want to collect them if you want to complete the game 100%).

Two chests, in particular, can easily be missed as they are rewards for completing an optional objective.

If you miss the opportunity to complete that particular task, you can join a friend’s game (someone who has completed this objective) and gain the Red Chests from there.

These chests are visible on the map, however, if you have opened one then there is position is highlighted when in Orbit view. This helps you to keep track of every chest you’ve unearthed thus far.

Fun fact, you can actually go back to an already opened Red Chest and open it again; this can be done by fast traveling to another map then coming back to the original location. A nifty way to farm some pretty valuable collectibles.

There are a total of 57 Red Chests spread across 5 planets, this guide will assist you in locating each and every one of them.

Pandora Red Chests

There are a total of 18 Red Chests available on Pandora. This planet has 10 sub-locations, and we will go through each in turn.

The Droughts

Chest #1 : This is one of the 2 chests that a player can easily miss. During the side quest ‘Powerful Connections’, complete the ‘Human Spine’ optional objective and you’ll be given access to a cellar.

For the specific location, you will find this chest concealed nearby the place you’ll also find a Claptrap. You will have to drop down yourself to the cellar and look around for it. This red chest appears when you complete the mission; some floorboards will open behind the red ‘Guns’ machines, the chest is in the cellar. If you’ve missed the chest, you can always get it by starting New Game or hop yourself into a friend’s game by invite.

Chest #2 : You will be finding the second Red Chest nearby the outpost bandit. It is a part of the side mission called the Dump on Dumptruck. For this mission, you will be locating the base by using a vehicle and leaving the crimson raider by driving to the north. Somewhere in the Droughts, you will come across a large enemy structure. Take down any enemies that cross your path and start ascending the structure.

What you’re looking for is a yellow wire that’s been cut in half. Above where the wire’s been cut you’ll see 2 red targets. One of the targets shoots water towards the power line and the other electrifies the line. You will have to shoot them both. This will activate a trap door, follow the yellow wire to reach the trap door and fall down. You will find the red chest there.

Chest #3 : This is the easiest one to find. It’s on the roof of Ellie’s Garage. To get to the roof, go back to the garage and make a left. When you reach there, you will find some debris. Climb on them and then balance your way through the fine walls. As soon as you spot the roof, climb on it and reach the chest.

Ascension Bluff

Chest #1 : This one can only be found during the ‘Pandora’s Next Top Mouthpiece’ sidequest. This chest would not be available for the first visit in the main story. Once you’ve beaten the new Mouthpiece, you’ll be given the task of locating the secret stash; the chest is there.

Devil’s Razor

Chest #1 : In Devil’s Razor you’re likely to come across a large edifice filled with petrified individuals. You’re aiming to reach the tippy top of this structure, because that’s where the chest is. To locate this chest exactly, head to the southeast and look for a tower fort.

To get to the chest, you will have to sneak your way through the guarded post and look for stairs. After finding the stairs, make your way to the top and find a room. Climb up to the roof of the room and look around for the chest sitting on a corner.

Chest #2 : The exact location for this chest is not really located on the map. However, you will find it on the east of the movie theatre called Sin-e-plex. It’ll be located on top of the crowded pipelines. Look for a place that resembles an oil refinery.

This one can be pretty tricky to find as you have to climb several scaffoldings, cross the large pipes and try to find it behind one of the many circular structures.

If you look closely at your map, you’ll see that you’re in a giant circular area. Study your map and you’ll see that there’s a horizontal area next to the circular area, the chest is located close to that horizontal area jetting out, to the edge of the circular area.

Splinterlands

Chest #1 : In the Splinterlands, look for a Catch-a-Ride station, one you climb onto from the side. The chest is on the rooftop. You will find this exactly located at the very north corner of the map.

To locate it, look below on the campsite in the vast desert. Make your way there by driving the car and, upon reaching, climb up the roof. When you get to the roof, you will find the red chest.

Chest #2 : This one might prove to be a challenge to attain. You will be able to locate this chest at an anonymous amusement park. Combat the opponents as you make your way through the amusement park and reach the room with the rollercoaster.

You need to get on the rollercoaster and shoot every red target in one trip. If you’re able to do so, an electric door will unlock where you first got on the rollercoaster. The chest can be found there.

Carnivora

Chest #1 : This one can be found in the trailer area. You need to climb onto the trailers (taking down enemies along the way) and move forward until you reach a bridge (you’ll know you’re there when you see a sign that says ‘Kill Us’). Cross the bridge and stick to the left side until you see the chest.

Chest #2 : The second chest will be located in the vast desert region. To reach it, go to the north side of the circular structure highlighting the map’s northwest. Then make your way to the massive dome by heading north. Look for a garage with the shutter door most of the way down. Crouch and get past the door and you’ll reach the chest.

Guts of Carnivora

Chest #1 : This one can easily be missed as it is hiding in the inner guts room. In an area with large, rotating machinery, you want to go upstairs and towards the end of the area.

Look in the opposite direction and you’ll see a bridge with flamethrowers, but before that, you’ll see a pipe with a busted vent shooting out air. Get on the pipe and use the air to propel yourself upwards. It’ll help you reach the platform with the chest.

Chest #2 : This must be done before getting into the elevator to face off against the Agonizer. Next to the elevator entrance there is a small chasm, beyond which there is a platform; jump there. Turn right and in a dark corner, you’ll spot the chest.

Konrad’s Hole

Chest #1 : This can only be found after completing the ‘Childhood’s End’ side mission, so make sure to stick around after completing it. To reach it, you will have to enter the underground bunker area, and upon arriving you will find a room. Go inside the room which is containing a generator. You will be shooting at the two targets present on the switch.

By shooting, it will get the electricity running through the room and it will also electrify the wires on the left that’ll open the secret room. Follow the yellow cables on the ground, they will lead you to the trap door that’s opened up. The chest is beyond that.

Sandblast Scar

Chest #1 : This can be found in an enemy camp near the exit of Devil’s Razor. To reach it, you wll have to drive your way to the stronghold region and approach the building. Go to one of the side buildings, they’ll contain large boilers; the chest is next to one.

Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Chest #1 : Go to the entrance of the ‘Children of the Vault’ area and turn right. Climb onto the platform and you’ll see a barricaded doorway, melee through it and keep moving forward. You’ll see a staircase leading down, go there and you’ll see the chest.

Chest #2 : You will get this chest as a bonus for taking the challenge. Go to the Eridium Sluice. However, don’t enter the area right away. Instead, make your way further into the sewer area and look around until you get the Target of Opportunity. You will come across Crush jaw; a miniboss that you have to defeat. After defeating the creature, go down the hatch he came from.

Destroyer’s Rift

Chests #1 and 2 : You will be getting these chests basically at the near end of the game. You will be finding these chests after you have managed to beat the final boss. You will be entering the portal and entering the vault. Inside the vault, you’ll find the two chests opposite of each other.

Promethea Red Chest Locations

This world has a total of 15 Red Chests, spread across 7 sub-locations.

Meridian Outskirts

Chest #1 : It’ll be a little tricky to find this chest at first as it’s hidden in a tiny makeshift room. You’ll find this chest in bandit camp area on a higher platform on the left when you enter the area. Basically, in this area, you’ll come across a large structure comprising of many trailers, vehicles, and a whole lot of metal.

On the west side, you’ll see an elevator. Get inside and press the green button. Once you’re taken up, exit the elevator and stay on the left side, take the staircase down and look for a room whose interior is a bright purple; the chest is there

Meridian Metroplex

Chest #2 : This one is hard to miss as you come across while doing the ‘Hostile Takeover’ mission. You will have to assault the armory together with Zer0 in the left region. You will combat together, and after combatting, you will be following Zer0 along with the armory and find the red chest lying before the hole that’s suppose help you hit back the main roads.

Chest #3 : After you’ve attacked armoury with Zer0, you will now have to hit the spot nearby the spaceport and fight Gigamind. This one can be found after defeating Gigamind. Once you’ve beaten him, a door on the left will open up. Look around for a tiny niche and there you’ll find the chest.

Chest #4 : Can be found in the same place as one of the Typhon Dead Drops though it is quiet tricky to reach to. Cross-check the map given above with the map pointing out the Dead Drop’s location. You’ll be finding the chest by making your way to the Lectra city area. The area is guarded by Maliwan troops so beware of that.

Now go towards the Catch-a-Ride station and take the stairs up. Now lean to the right side so you can use the containers to climb up. Make your way through the containers acting as obstacles and then cross the street. There you’ll find a red chest.

Lectra City

This can be done during the ‘Kill Killavolt’ side mission

Chest #5 : You’ll be finding this Red Chest at the Sourthern Seaport called Big Dock Energy.In this harbour area, in front of ‘Trudy’, who you’ll have to fight, there’s a large crane. Basically you’ll see stacked containers with a magnetic crane on top. Go towards it and get on top of the crane to locate the chest.

Chest #6 : For this chest you don’t have to take any side missions. You will find this chest at the north-central area of the city. Enter the site and here you will find the battle royale contestant. Defeat the enemy and then head west. On the west part of the area, the chest can be found in plain sight next to a building with red porch lights.

Chest #7 : You’ll be locating this chest at the city’s west and south side. Once you’ve beaten Killavolt, return to the room that precedes the boss fight area. In that room a door will have opened up that will lead you to the chest.

Skywell-27

Chest #8 : Look for Moxxi’s slot machine in the Katagawa Pleasure Pit. It’s a hidden area on the right side of the building, a small pit is what you’re searching for.

Chest #9 : The chest will be found at the end of the Skywell area. To reach that area, you have to take an elevator down to the lowest level twice. After beating Katagawa Ball, head to the Laser Control Room Fast Travel Point. You’ll find the chest present next to it waiting to be collected.

Atlas HQ

Chest #10 : Once you’re finished with the Katagawa Jr. boss fight, you’ll be heading to the end of the region where you defeated the boss. Go to the room where the Atlas HQ Rooftop fast travel point is at; the chest is there.

Chest #11 : It is in the same area as the chest above; behind the elevator in the next room. You’ll find an elevator in that room which is designated to take you to the CEO office. Don’t go into the lift instead go to the other side of the room and you’ll spot the chest.

Chest #12 : You’ll only be able to access this chest once you’ve successfully defeated the boss at Atlas HQ area. This can be found at the tail end of the ‘Ratch’d Up’ side mission. During the mission you will eventually be given access to the lab, inside you must make your way to the bottom-most level of the lab. The chest is in the final room.

Neon Arterial

Chest #13 : You’ll only be finding one chest in the Neon Arterial area. Go to the area with large neon ‘Tickets’ signs above. You’ll find quite a few enemies in this area, so be sure you take them all out before you go towards the chest. There are many shops here, you’re looking for the one that has grills. Inside that shop, you’ll find the chest.

The Forgotten Basilica

Chests #14 and 15 : To get this chest, you’ll have first defeat the Vault guardian. After you’ve beaten Rampager you’ll be given access to the vault. Both chests are inside.

Athenas

This place has the smallest number of chests – only two – but getting one can prove to be quite the hassle.

Chest #1 : This is one of the 2 chests that can easily be missed. This chest can only be attained during the ‘Holy Spirits’ Sidequest. You must complete all the objectives of this quest in order to gain access to the room with the chest. In case you find yourself missing the chest you can grab it by joining the game through a friend.

Chest #2 : Once you’ve beaten Captain Traunt, go to the area behind where you fought him; the chest is there.

Eden-6

A total of 15 chests can be found across 6 sub-locations. Now that you’ve found the two chests that can easily be mixed, you can collect the others at your own leisure.

Floodmoor Basin

Chest #1 : This one can be found during the ‘Guns of Reliance’ main mission. Go to camp reliance, the chest is in a weapon shed.

You’ll basically have to make your way to talk to clay and then get ready to shoot at the door. After shooting, the door will explode, and you will be able to enter inside. Upon arriving you’ll find a chest at your front.

Chest #2 : During the ‘Guns of Reliance’ main mission, you’ll eventually end up in Fort Sunshine. Inside the sawmill, as part of the mission, you’ll have to jump on a stack of logs being transported to the mill. When you’re told to jump down, do so. Fight through the enemies and look for a small room with the chest inside.

Chest #3 : In the area where you go to hunt the Chunk Stomp as part of the Legendary Hunt. To be precise, explore the west arena.

The Anvil

Chest #4 : This can be found in Central Security. Head upstairs and go inside a vent; take the first right and you’ll stumble across a generator. Turn it on – a yellow cable will get electrified, follow the cable and you’ll see that you now have access to a previously locked room.

Chest #5 : This red chest will be found in the Devil’s Saucepan. It is the area towards the northwest of the map. When you reach it, there will be a ‘Target of Opportunity’ Crew Challenge. Beat the creature and use the marker to guide you towards the chest.

First, you’ll go to left and use the stairs to go up. You will turn left yet again and take another staircase. You’ll see a room whose interiors are red. The chest is there.

Chest #6 : In the room that immediately follows the Warden boss fight; the same place as the Ultramax fast travel point.

Jakobs Estate

Chest #7 : To be precise, you’ll be coming across Jakob’s Manor in Monty’s den beneath the theatre. After you reach there and take the record, the wall will be destroyed, unleashing a exit to the basement and the red chest.

Chest #8 : Defeat Billy, the Anointed Goliated in the Theater, and proceed through the level normally, but don’t go all the way to the Grotto! The chest is in the route between the Theater and the Grotto.

Voracious Canopy

Chest #9 : Go to the Science Outpost, there will be a two-storied house with moss on the roof. There is a red target on the upper floor that can be seen through the window. You must shoot it, gaining access to the house and the chest.

Chest #10 : There is a large building complex, in which you must search for an ammo dump next to meds vending machines. Climb onto the ledge behind them and you’ll spot a red target at the start of a yellow cable; shoot it and follow the cable to your destination.

Chest #11 : Near the Bridge of the Jewel fast travel point, a place you can only reach after beating GenIVIV.

Ambermire

Chest #12 : The first chest will be found near the southeast area.Is next to the Crimson Radio that’s hidden in this area. For those who don’t know how to get there, look for a large tower (basically a stack of trailers with a crane on top) and start ascending it from the side. The chest is at the base of the crane.

Chest #13 : For the second chest, you’ll be finding it after you head to the central north area. After you’re there, look for huge buildings and what appears to be a sunrise logo.

Fairly inconspicuous, this one can be found in a farm-like area next to a rocket. Look for a wooden stairwell, beneath the stairwell there will be a small gap for you to go through; crouch and go through it to reach the chest.

Chest #14 : In Tig’s Big Rig, you must climb onto the crane; the platform is near one of the speakers.

To be detailed, go inside and make your way to the red platform you see on your right. After you manage to get there, make your way to the next platform by jumping and take the ladder. Follow the path and then again take the next ladder. Keep going until you see a pipe. Use the pipe to help you jump on the balcony above it and then look for the red chest.

Blackbarrel Cellars

Chest #15 : This chest will be located at the the 5th room of the Cellars, on a balcony. To find this chest, you’ll have to begin from the fast travel station. From the travel station, make your way to the room to the southwest.

With the help of the tracks present around you, make your way to the next area called the forgotten halls. You’ll find a sign with BEDNG3 written on it and a room below it. Go through it till you find a room with yellow paint heaps. Use the heaps to climb to reach the walkway above it and then go towards the right, and you’ll find the chest

Nekrotafeyo

The last 7 Red Chests can be found in this part of the map, strewn across a total of 7 sub-locations. None of these are too particularly difficult to locate.

Desolation’s Edge

Chest #1 : During the ‘Homeopathological’ side mission, you’ll be given the directive to open the box of tranquility; this is the chest you’re looking for. As long as you do this mission, you’ll get the Red Chest.

Chest #2 : During the ‘Bad Vibrations’ side mission, you’ll be told to use steam to go up onto the Quietus Pike, do so and use the steam to take yourself up to the platform at the top.

Chest #3 : You’ll eventually stumble across an area with stone pillars, the area will be bathed in a deep red color. The chest is on top of one of the stone pillars.

Tazendeer Ruins

Chest #4 : You’ll come across an area with large trees. The bark of one of these trees will be peeling off, you can jump onto the bark and get to the other side. Use them until you enter the brambles. You’ll see a threshold covered with wood, melee it to get to the other side; the chest is in front.

Chest #5 : For this chest, make your way to the very east of the region and cross the giant stones Statues Bridge. After you reach the other side, your Targets of Opportunity of Challenge will begin. Atomic and Sylvestro will attack you, and after you defeat them, you’ll find the chest in that same area.

The Pyre of Stars

Chest #6 : For the first chest, you’ll find this chest in the Shadow of Starlight main mission. In this area you’ll have several stone icons and you’ll have to start climbing ledges. After you reach the top ledge, instead of going the way you’re supposed to, look to your right and seek out an opening. Once you find it, go to it and you’ll see the chest.