Borderlands 3 Named Locations Guide

This Borderlands 3 guide will give you a list of all the accessible named locations in the game, across every playable planet should you need to figure out which planet a certain place is located.

Borderlands 3 Named Locations

There are 5 accessible Planets in Borderlands 3. Each Planet has its own Named Location and finding all of them grants you with Borderlands 3 achievement and trophies.

Achievements/Trophies

As mentioned before, finding all the named locations from each B3 planet rewards you with achievements and trophies such as:

Master Of All You Survey

Rewarded after finding all named locations.

A Hundred Names for Sand

Rewarded after finding all named locations on Pandora.

City Slicker

Rewarded after finding all named locations on Promethea.

Swamped

Rewarded after finding all named locations on Eden-6.

Exoarchaeolo

Rewarded after finding all named locations on Nekrotafeyo.

Within the BL3 Planets, there are over 217 Named locations, each distributed in their respective Planets. Below is a list of all named locations found in Borderland 3.

Pandora – 78 Named Locations

Sandblast Scar

Tannis’ Garage

The ‘Cade

Diggit Canyon

Reckless Risers

The Slaughter Shaft

Devil’s Razor

Roland’s Rest

ECHONet Hub37

Phalanx Pass

Buff’s Bluff

Bollock’s Niche

The Sin-A-Plex

Dahl Refinery

Sheega’s Kennels

Cave-in Point

Avie’s Fort (Side Mission: Boom Boom Boomtown)

The Lonely Pillar

Mesa Marron

Dusty Acres

The Great Vault

Dig Site

Troy Calypso Boss Fight

Cathedral of the Twin Gods

Fateward Walk

Outer Sanctum

Courtyard of the Damned

Altar of the Twins

Eridium Sluice

Destroyer’s Rift

Treacherous Path

Treacherous Drop

Crown of Tyrants

Vault of the Destroyer

Konrad’s Rest

The Arrogant Approach

Unused Escape Tunnel

Turntide Shed

Fallback Tracks

Traitor’s Mess

The General’s Perch

Chapel of Unheard Prayers

Last-Stand Yard

These are No Mines

Bleedout Smithy

Crawling Dungeons

Angel’s Light

The Splinterlands

Pitt’s Stop

Logan’s Spar

The Homestead

The Rave Cave

Sifted Mar

Big Danny’s Chop Shop

Gut of Carnivora

Gassup Garage

The Gutworks

Windshaken Catwalks

Mack’s Head Room

The Main Stage

Carnivora

Festival Grounds

Stacked Deck

La Cage ‘O Tinks

Carnivora’s Playground

Azlan’s Stash

The Droughts

Crimson Command

Varkid Valley

Ellie’s Garage

Ellie’s Scrapyard

Super 87 Racetrack

Eridian Dig Site

Raider’s Drydock

Sun Smasher Camp

Warchief’s Domain

Bloodbucket’s Chapel

Pit of Fools

Dahl Orbital Control

Road to Ascension

Covenant Pass

Propaganda Center

Confession Chamber

Shiv’s Sanctum

Ascension Bluff

The Sty

Puttergunk’s Perch

Path of Sacrifice

Holy Broadcast Center

Spit Respite

Promethea – 43 Named Locations

Meridian Outskirts

Edge of Meridian

Fort Pissoff

The Spillways

Meridian Metroplex

Watershed Base

Rise and Grind Coffeehouse

Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport

Knoxx Station

Meridian Mercentile

Titan’s Gate

Lectra City

Meridian Seaport

Market Quarter

Downtown Square

Big Dock Energy

The Plant

The Bone Zone

The Hills

The Underpass

Neon Arterial

Titan Skyway

The Runoff

Septic Sluice

Apollyon Transit Station

Green Diamond Platform

Restricted Catacombs

The Forgotten Basilica

Vault of the Rampager

Atlas HQ

Atlas Campus

Courtyard of Innovation

Perimeter Wall Maintenance Access

Lobby of Self-Actualization

Terry’s Office

Skunkworks Lab

Gary’s Pit

Executive Suite

CEO’s Office

Skywell-27

Maliwan Modulars

Katagawa Pleasure Pit

Maintenance Corridor

Tritanium Refinery

Fuel Processing

Observation Deck

Data Center

Laser Control Room

Cistern of Slaughter

Athenas – 5 Named Locations

Stormhaven Square

Windward Plaza

The Holy Distillery

Dido’s Remorse

The Anchorhold

Eden – 63 Named Locations

Jakobs Estate

Leery Hamlet

The Unhollowed Blog

Servant’s Lift

Grotto

Jakob’s Manor

Welcoming Chamber

Archives

Ancestor’s Hall

Theater

Monty’s Den

Ambermire

Rogue’s Hollow

The Moist Hoist

Soggybog Rigs

Highground Folly

Mirefall Rigs

Tig’s Big Rig

The Mudneck’s Hideout

Delvin’s Dock

Curltail Warren

The Anvil

Hector’s Lament

West of Gross

The Yard

The Devil’s Saucepan

Shankland

Central Security

Ultramax Spire

Voracious Canopy

The Green Labyrinth

Wreck of the Family Jewel

Outer Hull

Cargo Hold

Distribution Corridor

Security Bay

Private Shuttle Bay

Bridge of the Jewel

Science Outpost

The Terradome

Kingdom of Bobo the Great

Floodmoor Basin

Hangman’s Garden

Reliance

Lumberhold

The Timbermills

Primeval Grotto

Jason Waterfalls

Dead Man’s March

The Witch’s Peat

Headlift

Knotty Peak

Fort Sunshine

Lumberton Junction

Mudhaven

Slickhouse Garage

Lonesome Isle

The Floating Tomb

Altar of the Guardians

Vault of the Graveward

Blackbarrel Cellars

Premium Casks

Norton’s Study

Gunpowder Mill

Forgotten Halls

Copperstill

Estate Gardens

Observatory Grotto

Neglected Solarium

Nekrotafeyo – 27 Named Locations

Desolation’s Edge

Echelon Reef

The Conqueror

Quietus Pike

The Chancellor’s Throat

In the Wake of Doubt

The Stain

A Testament to Longing

Twilight Arcade

Engine of Decay

Tazendeer Ruins

Cadenza in Two Parts

The Last House

Charnel Keep

The Knight of Glass

Penitence and Light

An Eternal Silence

The Blind Mill

Vault of the Serpent

The Pyre of Stars

Control Console

The Devil’s Key

Promethea Pedestal

All-Hearth

Hallowed Shame

Eden-6 Pedestal

Barren Divide

Wet Well

Nekrotafeyo Pedestal

Slaugtherstar 3000 – 1 Named Location

Slaughterstar 3000

Ghostlight Beacon – 1 Named Location

Trial of Cunning

Gradient of Dawn – 1 Named Location

Trial of Survival

Precipice Anchor – 1 Named Location

Trial of Discipline

The Hall Obsidian – 1 Named Location

Trial of Supremacy

The Skydrowned Pulpit – 1 Named Location

Trial of Fervor

Wayward Tether – 1 Named Location