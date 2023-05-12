Borderlands 3 Named Locations Guide

This Borderlands 3 guide will give you a list of all the accessible named locations in the game, across every playable planet should you need to figure out which planet a certain place is located.
Borderlands 3 Named Locations
There are 5 accessible Planets in Borderlands 3. Each Planet has its own Named Location and finding all of them grants you with Borderlands 3 achievement and trophies.
Achievements/Trophies
As mentioned before, finding all the named locations from each B3 planet rewards you with achievements and trophies such as:
Master Of All You Survey
Rewarded after finding all named locations.
A Hundred Names for Sand
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Pandora.
City Slicker
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Promethea.
Swamped
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Eden-6.
Exoarchaeolo
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Nekrotafeyo.
Within the BL3 Planets, there are over 217 Named locations, each distributed in their respective Planets. Below is a list of all named locations found in Borderland 3.
Pandora – 78 Named Locations
Sandblast Scar
- Tannis’ Garage
- The ‘Cade
- Diggit Canyon
- Reckless Risers
The Slaughter Shaft
- The Slaughter Shaft
Devil’s Razor
- Roland’s Rest
- ECHONet Hub37
- Phalanx Pass
- Buff’s Bluff
- Bollock’s Niche
- The Sin-A-Plex
- Dahl Refinery
- Sheega’s Kennels
- Cave-in Point
- Avie’s Fort (Side Mission: Boom Boom Boomtown)
- The Lonely Pillar
- Mesa Marron
- Dusty Acres
The Great Vault
- Dig Site
- Troy Calypso Boss Fight
Cathedral of the Twin Gods
- Fateward Walk
- Outer Sanctum
- Courtyard of the Damned
- Altar of the Twins
- Eridium Sluice
Destroyer’s Rift
- Treacherous Path
- Treacherous Drop
- Crown of Tyrants
- Vault of the Destroyer
Konrad’s Rest
- The Arrogant Approach
- Unused Escape Tunnel
- Turntide Shed
- Fallback Tracks
- Traitor’s Mess
- The General’s Perch
- Chapel of Unheard Prayers
- Last-Stand Yard
- These are No Mines
- Bleedout Smithy
- Crawling Dungeons
- Angel’s Light
The Splinterlands
- Pitt’s Stop
- Logan’s Spar
- The Homestead
- The Rave Cave
- Sifted Mar
- Big Danny’s Chop Shop
Gut of Carnivora
- Gassup Garage
- The Gutworks
- Windshaken Catwalks
- Mack’s Head Room
- The Main Stage
Carnivora
- Festival Grounds
- Stacked Deck
- La Cage ‘O Tinks
- Carnivora’s Playground
- Azlan’s Stash
The Droughts
- Crimson Command
- Varkid Valley
- Ellie’s Garage
- Ellie’s Scrapyard
- Super 87 Racetrack
- Eridian Dig Site
- Raider’s Drydock
- Sun Smasher Camp
- Warchief’s Domain
- Bloodbucket’s Chapel
- Pit of Fools
- Dahl Orbital Control
- Road to Ascension
Covenant Pass
- Propaganda Center
- Confession Chamber
- Shiv’s Sanctum
Ascension Bluff
- The Sty
- Puttergunk’s Perch
- Path of Sacrifice
- Holy Broadcast Center
- Spit Respite
Promethea – 43 Named Locations
Meridian Outskirts
- Edge of Meridian
- Fort Pissoff
- The Spillways
Meridian Metroplex
- Watershed Base
- Rise and Grind Coffeehouse
- Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport
- Knoxx Station
- Meridian Mercentile
- Titan’s Gate
Lectra City
- Meridian Seaport
- Market Quarter
- Downtown Square
- Big Dock Energy
- The Plant
- The Bone Zone
- The Hills
- The Underpass
Neon Arterial
- Titan Skyway
- The Runoff
- Septic Sluice
- Apollyon Transit Station
- Green Diamond Platform
- Restricted Catacombs
The Forgotten Basilica
- The Forgotten Basilica
- Vault of the Rampager
Atlas HQ
- Atlas Campus
- Courtyard of Innovation
- Perimeter Wall Maintenance Access
- Lobby of Self-Actualization
- Terry’s Office
- Skunkworks Lab
- Gary’s Pit
- Executive Suite
- CEO’s Office
Skywell-27
- Maliwan Modulars
- Katagawa Pleasure Pit
- Maintenance Corridor
- Tritanium Refinery
- Fuel Processing
- Observation Deck
- Data Center
- Laser Control Room
Cistern of Slaughter
- Cistern of Slaughter
Athenas – 5 Named Locations
- Stormhaven Square
- Windward Plaza
- The Holy Distillery
- Dido’s Remorse
- The Anchorhold
Eden – 63 Named Locations
Jakobs Estate
- Leery Hamlet
- The Unhollowed Blog
- Servant’s Lift
- Grotto
- Jakob’s Manor
- Welcoming Chamber
- Archives
- Ancestor’s Hall
- Theater
- Monty’s Den
Ambermire
- Ambermire
- Rogue’s Hollow
- The Moist Hoist
- Soggybog Rigs
- Highground Folly
- Mirefall Rigs
- Tig’s Big Rig
- The Mudneck’s Hideout
- Delvin’s Dock
- Curltail Warren
The Anvil
- Hector’s Lament
- West of Gross
- The Yard
- The Devil’s Saucepan
- Shankland
- Central Security
- Ultramax Spire
Voracious Canopy
- The Green Labyrinth
- Wreck of the Family Jewel
- Outer Hull
- Cargo Hold
- Distribution Corridor
- Security Bay
- Private Shuttle Bay
- Bridge of the Jewel
- Science Outpost
- The Terradome
- Kingdom of Bobo the Great
Floodmoor Basin
- Hangman’s Garden
- Reliance
- Lumberhold
- The Timbermills
- Primeval Grotto
- Jason Waterfalls
- Dead Man’s March
- The Witch’s Peat
- Headlift
- Knotty Peak
- Fort Sunshine
- Lumberton Junction
- Mudhaven
- Slickhouse Garage
- Lonesome Isle
The Floating Tomb
- Altar of the Guardians
- Vault of the Graveward
Blackbarrel Cellars
- Premium Casks
- Norton’s Study
- Gunpowder Mill
- Forgotten Halls
- Copperstill
- Estate Gardens
- Observatory Grotto
- Neglected Solarium
Nekrotafeyo – 27 Named Locations
Desolation’s Edge
- Echelon Reef
- The Conqueror
- Quietus Pike
- The Chancellor’s Throat
- In the Wake of Doubt
- The Stain
- A Testament to Longing
- Twilight Arcade
- Engine of Decay
Tazendeer Ruins
- Cadenza in Two Parts
- The Last House
- Charnel Keep
- The Knight of Glass
- Penitence and Light
- An Eternal Silence
- The Blind Mill
- Vault of the Serpent
The Pyre of Stars
- The Pyre of Stars
- Control Console
- The Devil’s Key
- Promethea Pedestal
- All-Hearth
- Hallowed Shame
- Eden-6 Pedestal
- Barren Divide
- Wet Well
- Nekrotafeyo Pedestal
Slaugtherstar 3000 – 1 Named Location
- Slaughterstar 3000
Ghostlight Beacon – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Cunning
Gradient of Dawn – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Survival
Precipice Anchor – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Discipline
The Hall Obsidian – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Supremacy
The Skydrowned Pulpit – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Fervor
Wayward Tether – 1 Named Location
- Trial of Instinct