Borderlands 3 Named Locations Guide

This Borderlands 3 guide will give you a list of all the accessible named locations in the game, across every playable planet should you need to figure out which planet a certain place is located.

Borderlands 3 Named Locations

There are 5 accessible Planets in Borderlands 3. Each Planet has its own Named Location and finding all of them grants you with Borderlands 3 achievement and trophies.

Achievements/Trophies

As mentioned before, finding all the named locations from each B3 planet rewards you with achievements and trophies such as:

Master Of All You Survey
Rewarded after finding all named locations.

A Hundred Names for Sand
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Pandora.

City Slicker
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Promethea.

Swamped
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Eden-6.

Exoarchaeolo
Rewarded after finding all named locations on Nekrotafeyo.

Within the BL3 Planets, there are over 217 Named locations, each distributed in their respective Planets. Below is a list of all named locations found in Borderland 3.

Pandora – 78 Named Locations

Sandblast Scar

  • Tannis’ Garage
  • The ‘Cade
  • Diggit Canyon
  • Reckless Risers

The Slaughter Shaft

  • The Slaughter Shaft

Devil’s Razor

  • Roland’s Rest
  • ECHONet Hub37
  • Phalanx Pass
  • Buff’s Bluff
  • Bollock’s Niche
  • The Sin-A-Plex
  • Dahl Refinery
  • Sheega’s Kennels
  • Cave-in Point
  • Avie’s Fort (Side Mission: Boom Boom Boomtown)
  • The Lonely Pillar
  • Mesa Marron
  • Dusty Acres

The Great Vault

  • Dig Site
  • Troy Calypso Boss Fight

Cathedral of the Twin Gods

  • Fateward Walk
  • Outer Sanctum
  • Courtyard of the Damned
  • Altar of the Twins
  • Eridium Sluice

Destroyer’s Rift

  • Treacherous Path
  • Treacherous Drop
  • Crown of Tyrants
  • Vault of the Destroyer

Konrad’s Rest

  • The Arrogant Approach
  • Unused Escape Tunnel
  • Turntide Shed
  • Fallback Tracks
  • Traitor’s Mess
  • The General’s Perch
  • Chapel of Unheard Prayers
  • Last-Stand Yard
  • These are No Mines
  • Bleedout Smithy
  • Crawling Dungeons
  • Angel’s Light

The Splinterlands

  • Pitt’s Stop
  • Logan’s Spar
  • The Homestead
  • The Rave Cave
  • Sifted Mar
  • Big Danny’s Chop Shop

Gut of Carnivora

  • Gassup Garage
  • The Gutworks
  • Windshaken Catwalks
  • Mack’s Head Room
  • The Main Stage

Carnivora

  • Festival Grounds
  • Stacked Deck
  • La Cage ‘O Tinks
  • Carnivora’s Playground
  • Azlan’s Stash

The Droughts

  • Crimson Command
  • Varkid Valley
  • Ellie’s Garage
  • Ellie’s Scrapyard
  • Super 87 Racetrack
  • Eridian Dig Site
  • Raider’s Drydock
  • Sun Smasher Camp
  • Warchief’s Domain
  • Bloodbucket’s Chapel
  • Pit of Fools
  • Dahl Orbital Control
  • Road to Ascension

Covenant Pass

  • Propaganda Center
  • Confession Chamber
  • Shiv’s Sanctum

Ascension Bluff

  • The Sty
  • Puttergunk’s Perch
  • Path of Sacrifice
  • Holy Broadcast Center
  • Spit Respite

Promethea – 43 Named Locations

Meridian Outskirts

  • Edge of Meridian
  • Fort Pissoff
  • The Spillways

Meridian Metroplex

  • Watershed Base
  • Rise and Grind Coffeehouse
  • Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport
  • Knoxx Station
  • Meridian Mercentile
  • Titan’s Gate

Lectra City

  • Meridian Seaport
  • Market Quarter
  • Downtown Square
  • Big Dock Energy
  • The Plant
  • The Bone Zone
  • The Hills
  • The Underpass

Neon Arterial

  • Titan Skyway
  • The Runoff
  • Septic Sluice
  • Apollyon Transit Station
  • Green Diamond Platform
  • Restricted Catacombs

The Forgotten Basilica

  • The Forgotten Basilica
  • Vault of the Rampager

Atlas HQ

  • Atlas Campus
  • Courtyard of Innovation
  • Perimeter Wall Maintenance Access
  • Lobby of Self-Actualization
  • Terry’s Office
  • Skunkworks Lab
  • Gary’s Pit
  • Executive Suite
  • CEO’s Office

Skywell-27

  • Maliwan Modulars
  • Katagawa Pleasure Pit
  • Maintenance Corridor
  • Tritanium Refinery
  • Fuel Processing
  • Observation Deck
  • Data Center
  • Laser Control Room

Cistern of Slaughter

  • Cistern of Slaughter

Athenas – 5 Named Locations

  • Stormhaven Square
  • Windward Plaza
  • The Holy Distillery
  • Dido’s Remorse
  • The Anchorhold

Eden – 63 Named Locations

Jakobs Estate

  • Leery Hamlet
  • The Unhollowed Blog
  • Servant’s Lift
  • Grotto
  • Jakob’s Manor
  • Welcoming Chamber
  • Archives
  • Ancestor’s Hall
  • Theater
  • Monty’s Den

Ambermire

  • Ambermire
  • Rogue’s Hollow
  • The Moist Hoist
  • Soggybog Rigs
  • Highground Folly
  • Mirefall Rigs
  • Tig’s Big Rig
  • The Mudneck’s Hideout
  • Delvin’s Dock
  • Curltail Warren

The Anvil

  • Hector’s Lament
  • West of Gross
  • The Yard
  • The Devil’s Saucepan
  • Shankland
  • Central Security
  • Ultramax Spire

Voracious Canopy

  • The Green Labyrinth
  • Wreck of the Family Jewel
  • Outer Hull
  • Cargo Hold
  • Distribution Corridor
  • Security Bay
  • Private Shuttle Bay
  • Bridge of the Jewel
  • Science Outpost
  • The Terradome
  • Kingdom of Bobo the Great

Floodmoor Basin

  • Hangman’s Garden
  • Reliance
  • Lumberhold
  • The Timbermills
  • Primeval Grotto
  • Jason Waterfalls
  • Dead Man’s March
  • The Witch’s Peat
  • Headlift
  • Knotty Peak
  • Fort Sunshine
  • Lumberton Junction
  • Mudhaven
  • Slickhouse Garage
  • Lonesome Isle

The Floating Tomb

  • Altar of the Guardians
  • Vault of the Graveward

Blackbarrel Cellars

  • Premium Casks
  • Norton’s Study
  • Gunpowder Mill
  • Forgotten Halls
  • Copperstill
  • Estate Gardens
  • Observatory Grotto
  • Neglected Solarium

Nekrotafeyo – 27 Named Locations

Desolation’s Edge

  • Echelon Reef
  • The Conqueror
  • Quietus Pike
  • The Chancellor’s Throat
  • In the Wake of Doubt
  • The Stain
  • A Testament to Longing
  • Twilight Arcade
  • Engine of Decay

Tazendeer Ruins

  • Cadenza in Two Parts
  • The Last House
  • Charnel Keep
  • The Knight of Glass
  • Penitence and Light
  • An Eternal Silence
  • The Blind Mill
  • Vault of the Serpent

The Pyre of Stars

  • The Pyre of Stars
  • Control Console
  • The Devil’s Key
  • Promethea Pedestal
  • All-Hearth
  • Hallowed Shame
  • Eden-6 Pedestal
  • Barren Divide
  • Wet Well
  • Nekrotafeyo Pedestal

Slaugtherstar 3000 – 1 Named Location

  • Slaughterstar 3000

Ghostlight Beacon – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Cunning

Gradient of Dawn – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Survival

Precipice Anchor – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Discipline

The Hall Obsidian – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Supremacy

The Skydrowned Pulpit – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Fervor

Wayward Tether – 1 Named Location

  • Trial of Instinct

