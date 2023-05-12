Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Legendary Weapons Guide

Borderlands 3’s new expansion Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is out, and with it, players have received tons of content alongside an opportunity to raise hellfire on a casino with the help of Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Legendary Weapons.

Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Legendary Weapons

The new content allows players to acquire a new arsenal of weapons, this guide will go through the particulars of each new legendary gun that has been added to Borderlands 3 with Moxxi’s Heist expansion.

Ion Cannon

The Ion Cannon legendary weapon is extremely precise and accurate. The weapon is included in the Moxxi’s Heist expansion and can be obtained by farming Fabricator Mark 2.

Head to Jack’s Secret and all the way to the end of the map and strike the Safe Station located there (This is so you do not have to walk to the end of the map again should you happen to die). Here, you will find the Fabricator MK II boss. It will require you to farm this boss several times before you actually get the legendary cannon you are looking for.

Stats

Damage: 13913×2

Accuracy: 72%

Handling: 41%

Reload Time: 4.5 s

Fire Rate: 1.91/s

Magazine Size: 18

Ember’s Purge

Ember’s Purge requires you to complete a series of objectives before you can get it, which means no useless farming. Lucky for you, we have the location for each objective for you. Each piece of resistance is marked by a fire icon on the map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The first two pieces of resistance you are going to want to grab are located in the Spendopticon.

The first piece is located in the northern part of the map in the junction connecting the western and eastern rooms, simply blow up the statue to collect the piece of resistance. The second piece can be found in Spendopticon as well located in the south-east corner of the map. It can be found within this room located in the corner of the map.

Third piece can be found at Impounder Deluxe, found in the middle of the map.

Third will be found at the Jack’s Secret towards the end of the map but a little before.

Fourth can be found at the VIP tower in the final room.

Once all four pieces of resistance are collected you will get a mail named Merci Cheri, open the mail and claim your weapon.

Stats

Damage: 466

Accuracy: 84%

Handling: 58%

Reload Time: 2.4s

Fire rate: 11.64/s

Mag Size: 24

Boomer and Lucky 7

The Boomer and Lucky 7 legendary guns can be farmed at the Compactor by killing Scraptrap Prime, generally, it can be farmed from any loot source in the DLC but, the Scraptrap Prime has an increased drop rate for this specific weapon.

Make your way to the Compactor and hit the checkpoint so you can do multiple runs without having to run a long distance. There is a 50% chance to get the Boomer or Lucky 7, so farm away! There is a guaranteed drop for either items.

Stats (The Boomer)

Damage: 288×2

Accuracy: 69%

Handling: 68%

Reload Time: 2.2s

Fire rate: 11.81/s

Magazine Size: 25

Stats (Lucky 7)

Damage: 1006

Accuracy: 54%

Handling: 57%

Reload time: 2.7s

Fire rate: 12.60/s

Magazine Size: 10

Scoville

Torgue has released a hot sauce, which has flopped, and you are going to have to destroy all of these. There are a total of 5 of these in the new DLC. Each hot sauce bottle will be marked by chili on the map.

The first one can be found at Spendopticon at the market district, go ahead and shoot that bottle. The second one can also be found at Spendopticon in the middle of the map.

Third is in the compactor in the middle of the map.

Fourth is at Jack’s Secret in the middle of the map.

The final one is found at the VIP tower at the bottom left of the big room on the VIP table.

Destroying all bottles will complete the challenge which will send you an mail with the Scoville right to you.

Stats

Damage: 3988

Accuracy: 73%

Handling: 50%

Reload time: 1.7s

Fire rate: 10.16/s

Magazine size: 8

Scourge

Scourge is a pretty good launcher and in order to acquire it you are going to have to farm Brood Mother at the Pyre of Stars, Nekrotafeyo. If the boss does not spawn sometime, then try quitting and re-loading the game.

Stats

Damage: 5093

Accuracy: 81%

Handling: 41%

Reload time: 4.3s

Fire rate: 0.77/s

Magazine size: 4

Handsome Jackhammer

Go to Promotheo at Skywell-37. Our objective is to farm Jacky until we get our gun. Before you head into the boss fight make sure to hit the save point. The drop rate is not low and you should be able to get it soon enough.

Stats

Damage: 54

Accuracy: 52%

Handling: 67%

Reload time: 1.4s

Fire rate: 9.37/s

Magazine size: 35

That concludes the list of Borderlands 3’s new arsenal of weaponry. Go ahead and check each one out for yourself as to which one suits your style the best