In the newest Borderlands 3 DLC, you will be helping Moxxi pull off a great casino heist. During this, you will explore a bunch of new areas with a lot of cool secrets and objectives. In Moxxi’s Heist, there are many different crew challenges for you to tackle so this Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist Crew Challenges guide will list their locations, along with their respective rewards.

Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist Crew Challenges

There are all the available crew challenges in the DLC:

Destroying all 5 Pieces of Resistance statues will get you Ember’s Purge legendary weapon as well as the Firebug achievement.

Destroying all of Mr. Torgue’s hot sauces will earn you the Scoville Legendary Weapon and the Scovillain achievement.

The Killer Look achievement can be earned by completing the Mayor’s Outfit.

You can find and open red chests for all sorts of cool weapons and artifacts.

This guide will go over the crew challenge in every area of this DLC.

Spendopticon

Evil Saint Lawrence (Killer Look Person)

You will find this target in the Market District so go over there and take care of him.

Junpai Goat Eater (Killer Look Person)

You can find this target in the Vice District. Look by the baths and enter through the back area to take him out.

Red Chest

While following Timothy during your objective, he will open up a locker room that is filled with chests containing ammo and weapons. There is a red chest in there that contains:

Popsicle Ringloader

Gatlin’ Carbine

Pentup Polisher

Pieces Of Resistance Statue 1

Go to the area that has all the containers and use the ledges to start jumping and platforming your way to where the word “Time to Play” flicker in neon above a casino that is to the right of Handsome Jack’s gigantic hologram. There is a statue on that ledge that is clearly visible from ground level. Destroy it with a bomb.

Pieces Of Resistance Statue 2

In this area, run past the container that is vertically slanting against a ledge and use the tops of the shacks to platform your way to that same ledge. The statue is there with a giant billboard of Jack welcoming you the casino. Destroy the statue and then drop down.

Hot Sauce 1

This can be found by Fauxxi’s Cabaret. Destroy it while fighting off enemies.

Hot Sauce 2

Head to the Burning Pocket and climb up the rocky formation in the center of the area in order to reach the beams above. The Hot Sauce is right there so destroy it and get down.

Impound Deluxe

DEGEN-3 (Killer Look Person)

Head to the end of Beggar’s Berth until you spot a green door that can be opened in the corner. You will find DEGEN-3 here so do what needs to be done.

Red Chest 1

Finding this chest requires the Great Escape side quest. Run right on the platform and then drop down to the small area where the statement “No Place Like Space” is written on the ground in graffiti. There is an open container right there which has a red chest. If you open it, you will get:

Disciplined Shrike

Unending Magnificent

Breathing Room Tactician Shield

Iron-Willed Cuttin’ Peacekeeper

Inundating Atomizer

Red Chest 2

During the objective “Discover the Trial of Instinct” when you have to navigate to Wayward Tether, you will come to an area filled with Hyperion containers. Jump on top of them and start platforming your way to the top of the large stack in the top right corner of the room. You will find a red chest atop there. It contains

Dead-eye Flesh Melter

Stoic Kot

Molten Loyal Moloko

Pieces of Resistance Statue

You’ll come to this area during “Winners and Losers.” Run across the bridge straight ahead and jump on top of the round structure that looks like a small house. You’ll spot statue next to a food cart on the roof.

The Compactor

Gorgeous Armada (Killer Look Person)

Head back to Trashlantis once you’ve played through the entire area. Enter Cubeland good ways and you’ll spot a small alcove to the left. In front of it is a VIP door that you can access by paying the required amount. Head in, kill Gorgeous Armada and then get out.

Hot Sauce

It is in an elevated opening just past a pipe that is draining sewage. Simply shoot at it.

VIP Tower

Loco Chantelle (Killer Look Person)

Once you’ve reached the end of the DLC, enter the tower and take out Loco Chantelle by the fast travel point.

Red Chests 1 and 2

These ones are pretty easy to find since they are literally being pointed at by a giant arrow that says “Jackpot”. They’re lying around in the VIP Tower stash and contain items such as the Return Fire Shield and Zammechat Vred.

Pieces of Resistance Statue

Head left from just before the pond and go up the small flight of stairs. There is a hedge wall to your immediate left with a balcony on top. Go up there, destroy the statue and drop back down the way you came.

Hot Sauce

You will find the bottle in the door marked “VIP Only” as shown on the map below.

Jack’s Secret

Pieces of Resistance Statue

When you enter Deck-C, you’re standing in an elevated position on top of a platform. You’ll spot the statue to your right in a similar position so jump to that platform and destroy it.

Hot Sauce

The bottle is lying on top of a vent in the area marked below.

That covers all the Borderlands 3 Moxxi’s Heist Crew Challenges and we hope you were able to find them all.