Borderlands 3 FL4K Builds Guide – Recommended Action Skills, Augmentations, How to Play

If you’re here, then you’re probably looking to find the best builds for FL4K in Borderlands 3. And that’s precisely what you’ll find here. Before we start, FL4K in Borderlands 3 has three skill trees: Master, Stalker, and Hunter.

A vagabond robot, FL4K can always be seen being accompanied by one of 3 loyal pets: Jabber, Spiderant, and a Skag. BL3 FL4K’s strength resides within these beasts so to speak; each pet offers FL4K a different ability that he can utilize in the battlefield.

Borderlands 3 FL4K Best Builds

The Master skill tree affects your Pet, mostly. Your pet can be buffed tremendously through it. The Stalker tree makes FL4K a force to be reckoned with by buffing HP and regeneration alongside some other elements. And lastly, the Hunter skill tree turns you into a merciless killing machine.

However, you only have 48 skill points so you have to divvy it up in the way that yields the most favorable builds. The following are what we think are some of the best ways you can build FL4K in Borderlands 3 to be the most effective during combat.

1. My Spirit Animal

This particular build maximizes the effectiveness of your Pet in the battlefield. Allowing for double, sometimes triple, the damage output.

With the Action Skill, Gamma Burst, you can sic your Pet onto every enemy on the battlefield (and the ability to evolve into an Eridian Skag has the added benefit of bringing the enemy to it, making it easier to take them down).

With Endurance and Burst Aid equipped, Gamma Burst will be a force to reckon with. But the crème de le crème is the Dominance buff, which gives you the power to turn foe into ally; use this on badasses!

All this is supplemented by your skills as a Stalker, all of which are there to give you as many health and regeneration buffs as possible, making you hard to kill!

Master Skill Tree (Gamma Burst with Endurance and Burst Aid – Eridian Skag)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Go For The Eyes (3)

Who Rescued Who? (5)

Frenzy (5)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Hive Mind (3)

Mutated Defenses (1)

Pack Tactics (3)

Shared Spirit (1)

Dominance (1)

Stalker Skill Tree

Self-Repairing System (5)

Furious Attack (3)

Eager to Impress (5)

All My BFF’s (3)

Lick The Wounds (1)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Rage and Recover (2)

Jakobs will go nicely along with this Master Build. If you’re one heck of a sharpshooter, then this might turn into an op build.

2. Creepin’ Up Behind You

This particular build, though similar in many ways to the previous build, puts a bit more emphasis on your skills as a Stalker (a Stalker build).

What this build focuses on is increasing yours and your Pet’s damage output as much as possible; this comes at the cost of reducing your Pet’s health and regenerative abilities.

Not to say you’ve foregone it completely, but it is considerably lesser than the previous one. Basically, if the last build turns you and your Pet into a balanced team, this one turns you into a glass cannon! A damage build if there ever was one.

Master Skill Tree (Gamma Burst with Endurance and Burst Aid – Eridian Skag)

Ferocity (5)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Who Rescued Who? (3)

He Bites (5)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Mutated Defenses (1)

Pack Tactics (2)

Stalker Skill Tree

Furious Attack (5)

Eager to Impress (5)

All my BFF’s (3)

Overclocked (5)

Lick the Wounds (1)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

The Power Inside (1)

A sniper rifle would definitely work best with this build, a Dahl would be the best option.

3. Look! There’s a Monster Behind You

The 3rd and final build for the Master/Stalker classes, this build puts a great deal of emphasis on reduction of cooldown, increase in movement speed, damage dealt by your various abilities, and a sprinkling of health boost and regeneration.

The real benefit stems from the Gunslinger Jabber, having him with you gives you Critical Hit Damage, which is highly beneficial in combat.

It’s neither a Stalker build or a Master build primarily, it’s a little bit of both, but it is essentially meant to give you access to a great deal of abilities, all topped off with a Jabber that’ll be fighting alongside you.

Stalker Skill Tree (Gunslinger Jabber)

Self-Repairing System (5)

Sic’em (3)

Eager to Impress (5)

All my BFF’s (1)

Overclocked (5)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

The Fast and the Furryous (3)

The Power Inside (1)

Master Skill Tree (Gamma Burst with Empathic Rage and Endurance)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Ferocity (5)

Who Rescued Who? (2)

Frenzy (5)

Hive Mind (3)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Mutated Defenses (1)

Packed Tactics (2)

Since you’ll be moving a lot with this build, I recommend getting a COV so you don’t have to reload and constantly keep the fire on the enemy.

4. The Ghost Hunter

This build takes a little bit from all 3 skill trees, but mainly from Hunter class, essentially making this Hunter build with a sprinkling of the other two.

With the Fade Away Action Skill, combined with various Hunter abilities like Interplanetary Stalker, Galactic Shadow and the Most Dangerous Game, you’ve upped your ability to get Critical Hits considerably.

Supplemented further by the few abilities from the Master class and your Horned Skag, this is a very damage dealing build. In fact, this build may actually make you the most dangerous person on the battlefield.

It does come at the cost of having almost no health boosts or regeneration however.

Master Skill Tree (Great Horned Skag)

Ferocity (2)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Frenzy (5)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Guerillas in the Mist and Not My Circus)

Furious Attack (5)

Overclocked (5)

Lick the Wounds (1)

Hunter Skill Tree

Interplanetary Stalker (5)

Leave no Trace (3)

Second Intention (2)

Hunter’s Eye (5)

Head Count (3)

Big Game (3)

Most Dangerous Game (3)

Galactic Shadow (1)

Megavore (1)

As far as weapons go, I’d recommend ol’ reliable: Dahl.

5. Hurt ‘em As Much As Possible

Oh boy, if you wanted to dish out as much damage per shot as possible, then you’re gonna love this build. This build, for almost every possible situation, gives you a damage boost.

If your enemy’s looking away, EXTRA DAMAGE; shot an enemy, EXTRA DAMAGE; no enemies nearby, CRITICAL DAMAGE INCREASED!

But that’s not all, your fire rate and reload speed goes up with the passive abilities in this build. And to top it all off, you have Fade Away so there will be times where you won’t even be seen as you mow your enemies down.

Definitely a build for those who are looking for as much offensive capabilities as possible.

This is a damage build 100%. There’s no way you’re getting more attack power than what you get from this build!

Because of that, you need a weapon that helps take it even further; how about a Tediore, to have a temporary ally that does significant damage?

Master Skill Tree

Persistence Hunter (3)

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Until You Are Dead and Unblinking Eye. Pet – Jabber)

Self-Repairing System (5)

Furious Attack (5)

Overclocked (5)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Hidden Machine (5)

Power Inside (1)

Hunter Skill Tree

Leave no Trace (3)

Second Intention (5)

Ambush Predator (5)

Two F4ng (5)

6. A Little Bit of Everything

As the name implies, this particular build gives you a bit of everything.

Health regeneration for you and your Pet? Check. Increased gun damage, Action Skill duration, and fire rate? Check. Need your Action Skills to cooldown a bit more quickly? This build has got you covered.

It’s a Jack of all trades, master of none kind of deal; may not be the most suitable for more experienced players, but for novices, this is arguably the best build to start off with, to get a feel of things with.

Is it a dps build, is it a tank build, or is it a damage build? It’s a little bit of everything – it is, at the very least, a fun build.

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Not My Circus and Unblinking Eye)

Self-Repairing System (2)

Furious Attack (5)

Eager to Impress (5)

Overclocked (5)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Hidden Machine (5)

Power Inside (1)

Hunter Skill Tree

Interplanetary Stalker (5)

Second Intention (2)

Head Count (3)

Master Skill Tree (Great Horned Skag)

Ferocity (2)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Who Rescued Who? (2)

Frenzy (5)

You’re probably wondering which weapon to pick to go alongside with this. Due to the diversity of the build, I suppose you should pick a diverse weapon – the Dahl it is then!

7. Making Your Prey Bleed

Damage, damage, and even more damage! That’s pretty much the crux of this aptly described damage build. Specializing in Hunter and Stalker skills, we have a build that maximizes damage from every almost every single angle.

In terms of the Stalker class, Furious Attack, Eager to Impress, Hidden Machine, Fast and the Furryous, and the Power Inside raise gun damage considerably.

On the Hunter side of things, Two F4ng, Galactic Shadow, and the Most Dangerous Game further increase gun damage. With a Jabber by your side, and Fade Away, you’re a phantom shooting down enemies left and right.

Since you want to take out enemies as fast as possible, getting a weapon with a high fire rate will do just nicely.

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Guerillas in the Mist and Unblinking Eye)

Self-Repairing System (2)

Furious Attack (5)

Eager to Impress (5)

Overclocked (5)

Hidden Machine (5)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

The Power Inside (1)

Hunter Skill Tree

Interplanetary Stalker (5)

Leave no Trace (3)

Head Count (3)

2 F4NG (5)

Big Game (3)

The Most Dangerous Game (2)

Galactic Shadow (1)

8. A Predator Hiding in the Tall Grass

A full-fledged DPS build, this particular build takes a little bit from all 3 skill trees: Ferocious Attack, All my BFF’s, Lick the Wounds, and a couple more from Stalker; Persistence Hunter and Go for the Eyes from Master class; and Interplanetary Stalker, 2 F4ng, and more from the Hunter Tree.

All done for the explicit purpose of increasing Fl4k’s damage output as much as possible.

For this particular build, having a Gunslinger Jabber will be the most beneficial as you’ll gain additional movement speed and critical hit damage, and while you’re with it, the Jabber will gain an SMG!

Fade Away augmented with Guerillas in the Mist and Unblinking Eye will keep you hidden for longer, and despite reduced damage because of Guerillas in the Mist, Unblinking Eye will still allow you to kill enemies as it raises the critical hit chance.

Due to the augmentations, best to get a weapon that deals high damage to begin with, so a Torgue will do.

Hunter Skill Tree

Interplanetary Stalker (5)

Second Intention (2)

Head Count (3)

2 F4ng (5)

The Most Dangerous Game (2)

Grim Harvest (1)

Galactic Shadow (3)

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Guerillas in the Mist and Unblinking Eye; Gunslinger Jabber)

Ferocious Attack (5)

All My BFF’s (5)

Overclocked (5)

Lick the Wound (1)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Master Skill Tree

Go For The Eyes (2)

Persistence Hunter (3)

9. Who’s A Good Boy?

A master build to utilize your pet – a Gunslinger Jabber, in this instance – as much as you can. With several abilities equipped that’ll increase your pet’s damage, allow you to share health and regeneration, and increase the cap of your total health.

You also have some Stalker abilities, abilities that’ll keep you healthy and increase your damage output even further.

Gamma Burst augmented with Burst Aid and Endurance will allow you to do extensive damage, and the more people you kill, the more you lengthen the time of the Action Skill.

A Tediore will do nicely if you want extra assistance, or an Atlas if you want to track all your enemies.

Master Skill Tree (Gamma Burst with Burst Aid and Endurance)

Ferocity (3)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Who Rescued Who? (5)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Hive Mind (3)

Barbaric Yawp (5)

Packed Tactics (2)

Stalker Skill Tree (Gunslinger Jabber)

Self-Repairing System (5)

Rage and Recover (5)

All My BFF’s (3)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Lick the Wounds (1)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Power Inside (1)

10. To Become One With The Beast

A master build, that’s what this is. Let’s get the Stalker skills out of the way first. They’re there because we had some remaining Skill Points and decided to increase damage and regeneration even more, but you already have a great deal of both due to all the abilities in the Master Skill Tree.

With Ferocity, Frenzy, Barbaric Yawp, and Persistence Hunter, you have all the damage buffs you’ll need, but with Who Rescued Who, Packed Tactics, Hive Mind, and Shared Spirit, you and your pet will keep each other alive through any trial or tribulation.

The cream of the crop is Dominance, which will gain you another ally on the battlefield. Gamma Burst with Endurance and Empathic Rage is a mighty useful asset as well.

Since the damage output is so high, a COV would do nicely as you’ll keep the attack up at all times and the enemy will most likely die before the gun overheats.

Master Skill Tree (Gamma Burst with Endurance and Empathic Rage. Guard Skag)

Ferocity (5)

Persistence Hunter (3)

Frenzy (5)

Who Rescued Who (5)

Psycho Head on a Stick (1)

Barbaric Yawp (5)

Mutated Defenses (1)

Go For the Eyes (5)

Shared Spirit (1)

Hive Mind (3)

Dominance (1)

Packed Tactics (1)

Stalker Skill Tree

Self-Repairing System (5)

Ferocious Attack (5)

Sic ‘em (2)

11. The Spoils of the Hunt

A straightforward Stalker build with some supplementary abilities courtesy of the Hunter Skill Tree.

Furious Attack, Eager to Impress, Overclocked, Turn Tail and Run, Fast and the Furryous, and the Power Inside all give FL4K and his Pet (a Gunslinger Jabber) significant damage boosts.

The remaining abilities in this tree give him increased movement speed and health buffs. The abilities from the Hunter Skill tree – Interplanetary Stalker, Leave no Trace, 2 F4NG – are there to increase damage output even further.

Equip Fade Away as your Action Skill and augment it with Guerillas in the Mist and Unblinking Eye to take full advantage of all your abilities. A gun with high fire rate will do nicely.

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Guerillas in the Mist and Unblinking Eye. Gunslinger Jabber)

Furious Attack (5)

Eager to Impress (5)

Overclocked (5)

Hidden Machine (5)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Rage and Recover (2)

Power Inside (1)

Hunter Skill Tree

Interplanetary Stalker (5)

Leave no Trace (3)

Head Count (3)

2 F4NGS (5)

Big Game (3)

12. Silent But Deadly

The final build for FL4K is another Stalker build which, unlike the previous build, is supplemented by the Master Skill Tree rather than the Hunter Skill Tree.

Furthermore, instead of on Unblinking Eye to augment Fade Away, you have Not My Circus – it will distract enemies and allow you to take them out, Hidden Machine comes in handy here.

The Master Tree abilities are only there to give you a slight boost in stats, but in actuality, you already have everything you need in the Stalker class. Take a look at the build below to know what’s up.

A Hyperion will work best in conjunction with Not My Circus due to the increased accuracy the more you fire with it.

Stalker Skill Tree (Fade Away with Guerillas in the Mist and Not My Circus. Gunslinger Jabber)

Self-Repairing System (5)

Ferocious Attack (5)

Eager to Impress (5)

Overclocked (5)

Sic ‘em (3)

Lick the Wounds (1)

Turn Tail and Run (3)

Fast and the Furryous (3)

Hidden Machine (5)

Rage and Recover (5)

Power Inside (1)

Master Skill Tree