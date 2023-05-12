So the Bloody Harvest event in the Borderlands 3 has started, and it’s a marvelous opportunity to grab some nice skins. The limited-time Bloody Harvest event will last till December 5, 2019 and it consists of 15 Missions in total. In this Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest Challenge guide have described all the missions in detail here so that you can complete them easily before the event ends and snag those cool rewards.

Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest Challenge

You can complete these Bloody Harvest missions or challenges in pretty much any order but we would recommend starting with the longer or challenging ones as they provide the best rewards and then focusing on the easy ones later to finish at your leisure.

An Eye for Quality Hecktoplasm

The objective of this mission is simple. You have to kill 20 Loot Ghosts. Loot Ghosts are sort of spirits that are released after killing an enemy, and they only appear during the Bloody Harvest event.

The good thing is that you don’t need to complete this whole mission in one shot. You can keep killing these Loot Ghosts while doing other missions and it will be counted too.

Lawful Good Cleric

This mission is quite linked to the 3rd Mission. However, the difference is that if you kill 250 Haunted Enemies in any mode, the stats will be added to this mission.

Chaotic Good Cleric

This mission requires you to kill 500 Ghosts but ONLY IN MAYHEM LOCATION! This is why we linked the previous ‘Lawful Good Cleric’ mission to this, because if you kill 500 Ghosts in Mayhem, both of the missions will be marked completed.

Exorcist

As there are some real Badass Haunted enemies, this mission requires you to kill 150 of those! The best strategy is to play the ‘True Vault Hunter’ mood to encounter more Badass enemies.

Charon’s Toll

As the loot items during the Bloody Harvest events are special, you need to collect 50 Loot Items during the event to complete this mission.

Heckraiser

The objective of this mission is a little tricky, but we have sorted it out for you. You need to loot a Bloody Harvest Legendary Enemy!

For the description of what the Legendary enemies you should be looking for, Fearmonger, Stalker, Ghast Call, Scream of Terror are counted in.

My Boss Has Been Ghosting Me All Week

The main objective of this mission is to collect hecktoplasm 25 times. For this, you need to fight in a Ghosts populated area, as killing more of them will speed up hectoplasm collection.

Friends don’t die

This mission requires you to kill Demonskaggon. You will find him the droughts of Pandora.

First of all, you need to travel to the droughts of Pandora, and then to the small circular area past the bridge. You will find Demonskaggon there, and you need to kill him.

Nate’s Hostile

By Nate’s, it means Borman Nates, who you will find in the Meridian Outskirts on Promethea.

Once you get to the Meridian, head left of the station and go to a white Elevator. Head to the top using the elevator and go ahead, you will find Borman there.

El Campeon Fantasmal

Same as previous, you need to kill El Dragon Jr. this time. Found in the swamp area of Jakob’s Estate on Eden 6. He will appear near the Waterfall area. Once you see him, fight him to his death.

I am Rakkman

A haunted Rakkman found in the Carnivore Area is your subject in this mission which you need to terminate. Head towards the large arena and you will see Rakkman spawning on a mountain with white light.

Pumpkin Spiced

For this mission, you need to look for weapons, shields and grenade mods. Anointed gears of the Charon’s Toll and Legendary gears of the Hechraiser are what you should be looking for.

Reap what you sow

The mission requires you to deal the killing blow to Captain Haunt using any Bloody Harvest special gun. After that, you can easily kill him using any common weapon.

Snowball’s Chance in Heck

You need to kill the opponents using a Cryo weapon or any action skill that deals Cryo damage.

Easy as Pumpkin Pie

It is a small puzzle that you need to solve in order to make your way to a red chest.

First of all, observe the 4 pumpkins in at the top of the stairs. Then observe the colors being emitted through the pumpkin’s eyes and mouths from left to right.

According to the arrangements of these colors, pull the skulls in the fire hole. A new door will be opened, follow it to complete the mission.