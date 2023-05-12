Borderlands 2 Psycho Krieg Builds Guide – Bloodlust, Mania and Hellborn



Krieg, the Psycho Bandit is the sixth vault hunter to be introduced in Borderlands 2. He is a melee-focused character with his main skill ‘Buzz Axe Rampage’ pulling out a massive axe.

The new vault hunter is now available in the game and many would be wondering what skill tree to go for. We have compiled a list of builds that will surely be of help to you, depending on your play style.

Additionally note that all builds are with a maximum 50 skill points. Gearbox recently increased the levelcap and any extra points that you do get should be utilized according to the need.

For more help on Borderlands 2 builds, read our Commando, Siren, Gunzerker, Assassin and Mechromancer Builds guide.

Borderlands 2 Psycho Krieg Builds

Melee Mania

Build #1 – Click the link to open the skill tree.

Krieg is basically a melee focused character so why not take it a step further by maxing the Mania tree and increasing his damage to insane levels. This build essentially means that players must receive damage from enemies, after which they can tear them to bits.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This build focuses only on the Mania tree, since Gearbox has increased the level cap you can experiment with other trees as you please.

Holocaust

Build #2 – Click the link to open the skill tree.

If you fancy burning your enemies by dousing your own self in flames then the Hellborn tree is just for you. Following this build, players will receive a high buff in fire damage, an increase in the chance of setting your own self in fire, while at the same time offering a good amount of fire resistance for yourself.

Buzz Axe Rampage

Build #3 – Click the link to open the skill tree.

Krieg’s unique skill is Buzz Axe Rampage where he pulls out a mighty axe and goes ‘jack the ripper’ on everyone. Each successful kill instantly restores all of his health. It goes without saying that focusing on this skill alone can be really helpful.

This build focuses on increasing melee damage, reducing the cooldown and buffing the Buzz Axe Rampage skill.

Buzz Axe Bombardier is going to be really helpful in crowd situations. Fuel the Rampage decreases the skill’s cooldown and you can lower that down even further by taking any damage during its activation.

Any extra points you have should go into completing the Bloodlust tree.

Gunning over Axing

Build #4 – Click the link to open the skill tree.

While we’ve talked about Krieg’s insane damage with his axe, we do have to consider the possibility that his melee charge won’t be successful everywhere. Sometimes players would rather opt for an old fashion run-and gun scheme.

For that you’ll have to focus on the Bloodlust tree. The skills increase the number of grenades he can carry, increases his damage with weapons (Assault Rifle), lower reload delays and heck, the bloodsplosion ability is just massive.

Don’t forget to share your own builds with us by commenting below!