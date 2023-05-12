Borderlands 2 Creature Slaughter Dome Location Guide

Those of you who have purchased Borderlands 2 through GameStop must be aware of pre-order bonus. If somehow, you aren’t, you are entitled to visit an exclusive place named “Creature Dome Slaughter House.” For entertaining challenges and mindless fun, go through this Borderlands 2 Creature Slaughter Dome Location to visit the location.

Borderlands 2 Creature Slaughter Dome Location

The difficulty level of the place is one thing but first, you will have to find it, which is not really an easy task. You can find it in the Wildlife Exploitation Reserve, the entrance marked with Natural Selection Annex, where you collect all Mordecai’s secret stashes. If you have played Borderlands 1, then it’s the same area where you fought to save Bloodwing with the Mordecai, more specifically, located to the right of vending machines after you enter the first structure with the collapsed telescope.

Successfully completing the Arena will reward you with Miss Moxxi’s Creamer, a rocket launcher turning damage given to your enemy into your health.

It’s an entertaining challenge to play Creature Slaughter Dome, and you will not only enjoy it, but win big rewards. If you are looking for something on the side in Borderlands 2, go for Creature Slaughter Dome!