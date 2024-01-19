BO3 Zombies: Der Eisendrache Cipher Locations And Solutions

Among the many secrets of Der Eisendrache are hidden messages left behind as ciphers, often found as sheets or scraps of paper. They contain random numbers, alphabets, or images that you need to solve to reveal the coded message.

There have been 13 such ciphers identified on Der Eisendrache, out of which only 11 were solved shortly after the release of the map but 2 of them remained unsolved for far longer than most of the players could have expected. Currently, all of them have been solved and are detailed below.

Cipher #1

The first Cipher many players might have encountered is the one next to the Juggernog machine. This Cipher is written in Base64 and reveals some information about the Keepers and a group of researchers who were studying them.

Decryption Method: Base64

Decrypted Message:

“We have discovered that there are beings that can travel between dimensions without the aid of a teleporter.”

Cipher #2 (Courtyard)

While running through the courtyard of Der Eisendrache, you might have seen a peculiar-looking tapestry hanging on a wall in one of the windows in the tower.

This is a Flag Semaphore Cipher where each position of the flag corresponds to a specific English alphabet. When decrypted, it gives us insight into a mysterious organization called Division 9 and its plans.

Decryption Method: Flag Semaphore

Decrypted Message:

“After the success at the rising Sun facility division 9 is moving with phase 2. The island facility is now operational and initial testing is underway.”

Cipher #3 (Spawn Room)

This Cipher is written as a bunch of random numbers on a sheet of paper and can be found in the spawn room in a box of hay. It hints at some of the activities done by the 935 group.

Decryption Method: Playfair cipher – Key Testsubjec0074

Decrypted Message:

“The last test subject, the Mexican, died, but during the autopsy, I have discovered the key to create the army that we seek. We are now ready to capture the four subjects identified in report forty-four.”

Cipher #4 (Church)

The next cipher is displayed on one of the computer screens in the Church. When decrypted this code gives us a quote from Samantha Maxis about someone her father introduced her to.

Decryption Method: Use MAXIS as the Key.

Decrypted Message:

“Father introduced me to a new friend that just arrived His name is Edward he is nice but he doesn’t like to share the toys.”

Cipher #5 (Samantha’s Bedroom)

Another piece of paper can be found in Samantha’s bedroom under her bed. It’s a code written in Novajo and the sheet of paper has the number 935 in the top left corner indicating a connection to the 935 group.

Decryption Method: Novajo Code

Decrypted Message:

“I have received another toy posted by m.”

Cipher #6 and #7

To solve this cipher, you need to look for another cipher which is used as the key to decrypt this one using Homophonic Substitution. This cipher can be found near the fireplace.

Key:

A 56, 35, 14, 93, 72, 51 N 59, 38, 17, 96, 75, 54, 33, 12, 91 B 30, 09 O 70, 49, 28 C 88, 67, 46 P 07 D 25, 04, 83, 62, 41 Q 86 E 20, 99, 78, 57, 36, 15, 94, 73, 52, 31, 10, 89, 68, 47, 26, 05 R 65, 44, 23, 02, 81, 60, 39 F 84, 63 S 18, 97, 76, 55, 34, 13, 92 G 42, 21, 00 T 71, 50, 29, 08, 87, 66 H 79, 58, 37, 16 U 45, 24, 03, 82 I 95, 74, 53, 32, 11, 90, 69 V 61 J 48 W 40 K 27 X 19 L 06, 85, 64 Y 98 M 43, 22, 01, 80 Z 77

Decryption Method: Homophonic Substitution

Decrypted Message:

“Mission log entry forty-five, I am over the site looking down through the open door I can see weird distortion below me like a localized aurora borealis I would normally cancel the operation but we don’t have time luckily I have taken experimental weaponry version three that no one has seen before from my previous mission never say never Peter.”

Cipher #8 (Supply Room)

The next Cipher is located in the Supply Room near the Der Wunderfizz machine and can be solved using the AMSCO using 198346572 as the key.

This is a fairly complicated cipher that requires using advanced mathematical techniques to decrypt. The decrypted message references the guy with a knife stuck in his chest you might have found in the Shadow of Evil.

Decryption Method: AMSCO using 198346572 as the key

Decrypted Message:

“I meet the reporter who was to deliver the artifact. He said he was going to bring it on his truck in a crate. But when I arrived, the reporter was babbling, and acting wildly, waving a le*ter in his hand telling me to stay away. The crate containing the artifact had been sealed with some ancient magic. When I told him I must have the artifact and moved toward the crate, he attacked me. I acted in self-defense stabbing him in the chest”

Cipher #9 (Chalkboards)

There are multiple chalkboards in Der Eisendrache that contain sections of this cipher. To decrypt the hidden message for this cipher, we would need to gather all the sections of the code, 3 of which can be located easily but the fourth and the final one can only be found during the time travel step while doing the Der Eisendrache Easter Egg.

Decryption Method: Inverse Graphing Calculator

Decrypted Message:

“Division 9 has completed the resurrection of the ancient beasts for your eastern front. We expect group 935 to reciprocate the favor.”

Cipher #10 (Spawn Area)

This Cipher is located in the Spawn area near the Quick Revive Perk, underneath the yellow table. It’s another sheet of paper attached to the bottom of the table.

This is an Übchi cipher which was primarily used by German forces during World War 1. The hidden message behind this cipher reveals a quote from Dr. Monty.

Decryption Method: Übchi cipher, Key: The Castle

Decrypted Message:

“I cannot appear directly to you, I can only help you on your way…you guys are really making hard work of this. M”

Cipher #11 (Clocktower)

This is one of the few ciphers in Der Eisendrache that took Black Ops Zombies players the longest to solve. This Cipher is located at the top floor of the Clocktower.

Decryption Method: Purple Cipher

Decrypted Message:

“After sending him on countless suicide missions, he refuses to die. He is in your hands now, don’t fail us.”

Cipher #12

You can find this cipher on the ground mixed in with other papers just after you go through Samantha and Richtofen’s rooms. This Der Eisendrache cipher can be a bit hard to spot if you don’t know where to look for it. It is a Trithemius cipher and the hidden message behind it references an image from the map Origins which showed the 4 main characters being praised by a crowd.

Decryption Method: Trithemius cipher.

Decrypted Message:

“After the Great Battle, they stood upon the mound. Their light shone down and cleansed all the sickness for as far as the eye could see. They are the first; they are the last… Visions of fractured worlds and strange rooms haunted our dreams.”

Cipher #13 (Scrap Paper)

Several paper scraps can be found in Der Eisendrache. Each of these scraps contains a text written in Japanese. When assembled and translated, it reveals a letter written by Takeo to the Emperor detailing his experiences at Division 9’s island facility.

Decryption Method: Japanese to English translation

Decrypted Message: