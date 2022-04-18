Blizzard Survey Asks About NFTs, Blizzard President Says No

Blizzard Entertainment has made it clear that it will not delve into blockchain games while asking players about their interest in NFTs at the same time.

According to a YouGov survey (via GameRant) sent out to several players over the weekend, Blizzard Entertainment wants to know how interested players are in emerging gaming trends such as cloud streaming, photorealistic graphics, game subscription services, metaverse gaming experiences, and more.

The section also made sure to ask players about their interest in “play-to-earn gaming” and if they would like to see Blizzard Entertainment introduce NFTs in its games. Such blockchain games would allow players to earn cryptocurrency or real currency through gameplay.

So it seems Blizzard/Activision is trying to see if players are interested in crypto and n.f*t in games. I got a survey from them and it is on the survey. I said very disinterested to them. pic.twitter.com/dIT4bVokDK — Okage Tadaka BlackLivesMatter StopAsianHate (@OTadaka) April 16, 2022

Shortly after the survey went viral, Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra took to Twitter to assure that the publisher has no plans to launch any NFTs.

No one is doing NFTs. — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) April 17, 2022

The notion fits with several Blizzard developers who are also against adding NFTs to their games. Earlier in the year, senior Overwatch designer Jorge Murillo noted his strong stance against NFTs while assuring that he “will fight to make sure they are not integrated into” Blizzard games.

I'm not gunna qt the person cuz I don't like the dogpiling that happens on twitter, but as a dev on the @PlayOverwatch team, I am strongly against NFTs and will fight to make sure they aren't integrated into our game. — Jorge Murillo 💙 (@TheHornetsFury) January 23, 2022

While the survey does not necessarily mean that Blizzard Entertainment plans to pursue crypto and blockchain games, many fans are concerned that the publisher has at least started entertaining the thought of putting NFTs into its games.