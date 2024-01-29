Black Ops: Meteorite Rocks Locations In Kino Der Toten

The map of Kino Der Toten has a plethora of Easter Eggs to find, one of which is the 115 song that gets played after finding a few meteorite rocks placed around the map.

The 115 Easter Egg song compromises a metal guitar rift that’ll surely give you the adrenaline rush you need to survive against the rampaging undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 1.

To listen to the heavy beat and get your blood pumping against the dead Nazis, read the guide below to learn the locations of the moon.

Did You Know The remastered version of Kino der Toten in Black Ops 3 also has a 115 easter egg song. You have to find three meteorites there as well.

Where to find the Moon Rocks in Kino der Toten?

There are a total of three Moon Rocks or Meteorites that can be found in different parts of the map. Some areas are quite easily accessible and some will require players to spend a hefty amount of points.

Rock location 1 – Spawn Area

The first rock for the Easter Egg song can be found in the spawn area of the Kino Der Toten. Simply after spawning head under the staircase and aim at the glass dome behind the sofa to spot the rock. Press square to acquire the item and move on to the next one.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rock location 2 – Dressing Room

The second rock is placed on a small table inside the dressing room. To reach the dressing room, simply head over the backstage area and make a right turn. The table with the rock will be placed behind the wallbuy for the MP5K.

Rock location 3 – Rell Room

For the last meteorite rock, make your way towards the Double Tap perk in the western corner of the map and follow along the path until you reach a staircase.

Walk above the staircase and purchase the door for 1250X points to reach a room with open windows. The rock will be placed on the shelf in the corner of the room.

As soon as you acquire the rock, you’ll start to hear the 115 Easter Egg song which was composed by Elena Siegman for Kino Der Toten.