Black Ops: How to Get the V-R11 in Call of the Dead

The V-R11 is a powerful wonder weapon that made its debut in the Call of the Dead map. It plays a significant role in completing the map’s main easter egg quest.

Did You Know The V-R11 returns as a Legacy Wonder Weapon in the Dark Aether Saga in Modern Warfare 3.

The V-R11 is an incredibly unique wonder weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops. It turns zombies back into humans rather than killing them. Because of this characteristic, the weapon becomes important for obtaining the Golden Rod as part of the easter egg.

How to get the V-R11 in Call of the Dead

In general, Wonder Weapons requires a lot of effort to obtain in the CoD franchise. But, with the V-R11, you don’t need a lot of time and effort – just a lot of luck. This is because there is only one way to obtain the V-R11 in Call of the Dead – getting it via the Mystery Box.

Since the weapons that you get from the Mystery Box are completely random, there is a high likelihood that you may not get the WW from it – sometimes you may not at all. Most players think that the V-R11 in their game may be glitched since they’re not getting it, but they’re just very unlucky.

However, there is one way to increase your chances of getting the Wonder Weapon from the Mystery Box, similar to how there is an increased chance of getting the Scavenger from the Mystery Box after disabling the MTD Security System.

You can increase your chances of getting a V-R11 from the Mystery Box after completing the third step of the main easter egg. More specifically, this is after you have resurfaced the submarine from the ship and unlocked the green light in the center of the lighthouse.

Try to open the Mystery Box anytime after this step, and you will probably get the Wonder Weapon if not on the first, then on the first few tries.

After getting the V-R11, you need to shoot the zombies to turn them into humans and kill them whilst they are ascending up the green light in the lighthouse to get the Golden Rod.

If you have gotten the Wonder Weapon before unlocking the lighthouse, the humans will run toward the nearest source of water and freeze to death. They will also attract all the nearest zombies with them, which makes for a great support tool.