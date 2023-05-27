In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Dark Ops Challenges guide, we will take a look at all the Dark Ops Challenges in Call of Duty Black Ops. We will discuss how to unlock these Challenges in BLOPS CW.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Dark Ops Challenges

This guide will include Story mode challenges, Zombies mode challenges, and multiplayer challenges. Let’s get started:

Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges

Multiplayer Mode has 13 Dark Ops Challenges in total. Here’s how you can unlock them:

Relentless Killer

For unlocking this challenge, you will have to kill 20 opponents without dying. This will yield you 10 Relentless Medals, and the challenge will be unlocked.

Brutal Killer

For unlocking this challenge, you will have to kill 25 opponents without dying. You will get a Brutal Medal for this and the challenge will be unlocked.

Frenzied Killer

Make 5 Rapid Kills, and you will get a Frenzy Kill medal and the challenge will be unlocked.

Chain Killer

Perform 7 Rapid Kills, and you will get a Kill Chain and the challenge will be unlocked.

From the Depths

You have to take out 25 enemies who are on land or the ship while being underwater. You can use your secondary or primary weapon. Doing this will unlock the challenge.

Underwater Ops

While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner and detonate to destroy the vehicle and kill the occupants 5 times.

Nuked Out

While playing Free-For-All, don’t use the scorestreak awards and get a Nuclear Medal. This will unlock this challenge.

Back At You

When an enemy throws a Frag Grenade at you, throw it back to kill them and this challenge will be completed.

Very Nuclear

Use 25 different weapons to get a Nuclear Medal to unlock this challenge.

Nuclear Killer

To unlock this challenge, get a Nuclear Medal.

Mega Kill

Do six rapid kills to get a Mega Kill medal and unlock this challenge.

Two challenges are unknown at the time of writing this guide.

Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

Zombies Mode has 13 Dark Ops Challenges in total. Here’s how you can unlock them:

Social Distancing

Don’t get hit till you reach Round 20 to unlock this challenge.

Good Enough

Don’t use any upgrades and get to Round 20 using nothing but only the starting loadout.

Harbinger of Doom

For unlocking this challenge you have to take out 50 enemies with only one support.

Invincible

For unlocking this challenge you have to not go down until you get to Round 30.

Box Addict

To unlock this challenge, you have to purchase all the weapons in the mystery box only in one game.

Armed to the Teeth

For unlocking this challenge you need to upgrade both your weapons fully along with all 6 perks and ammo mods in the same game.

The Anvil

If you use only melee attacks to Exfil a game, you would be able to unlock this challenge.

Checkmate

Unlocking this challenge will require you to complete all the trails in Die Machine in one game.

Evil Unleashed

To unlock this challenge you have to finish the Easter Egg.

Another Round?

To complete this challenge you have to get to round 100.

Pristine Pelt

Without dying even once, defeat Mamaback in Dead Ops Arcade to complete this challenge.

Campaign (Story)

Campaign Mode has 6 Dark Ops Challenges in total. Here’s how you can unlock them:

Retro Gamer

If you unlock every single Arcade Machine, it will complete this challenge.

What Do the Numbers Mean?

While you are doing Operation Chaos, decrypt the Floppy Disk and the Challenge will be unlocked.

Defiant

To unlock this challenge, you have to jump off the bridge and die in Break on Through.

Anti-Hero

Use takedown attacks to take out every marked enemy in Ashes to Ashes to unlock this challenge.

Cover Your Tracks

While playing Desperate Measures as Belikov, Hideaway 5 bodies to unlock this challenge.

Awkward Chat

While playing Desperate Measures give correct answers to both questions to unlock this challenge.