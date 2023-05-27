Since the new BLOPS4 Zombie Maps are out, there are many things for you to do in them. The main Easter Egg is pretty much one of the main highlights of the mode and our Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair Easter Egg Guide will make sure that you are able to get that Easter Egg very efficiently.

Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair Easter Egg

The Easter Egg for Voyage of Despair goes by the name of “Abandon Ship” and you will be rewarded with it for completing the trial. The Easter Egg is fairly long so be ready to spend some time trying to complete it.

Collecting the Sentinel Artifact

The first step that you need to do is to collect the Sentinel Artifact. In order to do that, you need to search the rooms beside the spawn. The Artifact is not that hard to find and should be somewhere on the floor in those rooms.

There should be a prompt to collect part when it is near you, so stay vigilant.

Activate the Artifact

Now that you have the Sentinel Artifact, you need to activate it. In order to do that, you need to go through the inner rooms and onto the first floor so that you can get to the top of the ship.

Once you are there, make your way to the end of the ship where you can find the Poop Deck.

There is a glowing blue item on top of the stairs towards the end of the ship. There are four red balls that will fly into the air and then spread themselves onto the different parts of the ship.

Activate the Pack-a-Punch

You need to find all four of the glowing red balls. You can find the first orb in front of the Sentinel Artifact. It will be on the Poop Deck. Reach this pedestal and interact with it to activate it.

You will find the next orb in the Turbine Room. Find the new path leading downstairs from the Poop Deck. This path unlocked from the Sentinel Artifact.

Follow this path downstairs and you will find the pedestal underwater, in the Turbine Room. Reach this pedestal and interact with it to activate it.

The third orb is in the Lower Grand Staircase area. When you reach the Grand Staircase, follow the stairs downstairs. Just follow the stairs until you reach the lowest floor you can go. The pedestal will be in front of you.

The final orb is in the area of the Cargo Hold. Follow the red marker on the map until you reach a room that is filled with water. You will find a switch right near the entrance to remove the water in the room. Press it and wait until the water is gone.

Proceed into the room and in front of you will be the final pedestal. Reach this pedestal and interact with it to activate it.

After you activate all 4 pedestals of Pack-a-Punch machine, the machine will appear in front of you, replacing the final pedestal you interacted with.

Finding the Clocks

After you activate the Pack-a-Punch machine, you need to go to clocks scattered in the area and note down the elemental symbols from there.

These clocks will have changed their time and the clocks themselves are randomized. You can find the clocks and symbols in the following locations:

Mailroom : Near the door heading towards the Cargo Hold

: Near the door heading towards the Cargo Hold Symbol : Underneath the stairs leading to the room with the Vapr wallbuy

Grand Staircase : Near the staircase

: Near the staircase Symbol : Head up the stairs from the clock followed by another set of stairs to find it

Captains Bridge : Above the steering wheel

: Above the steering wheel Symbol : Underneath the desk opposite to the steering wheel

Gallery : In the room with a body, in the cabinets

: In the room with a body, in the cabinets Symbol : On the cabinet in the same room as the clock

3rd Class : Near the wooden stairs, on the left wall

: Near the wooden stairs, on the left wall Symbol : Near the staircase, right next to the luggage

1st Class Lounge : Near the fireplace

: Near the fireplace Symbol : Left-side of the Mystery Box

Once you have done that, you need to go to Captain’s Wheel on the bridge and take note of the 4 dials. What you basically need to do is to align the dials to the minutes of the clocks which had the same element as the one on the dial.

It is important to note that the dials only move left/right in 5-minute intervals while the dials at the Engine Room and Poop Deck change the hour of the dials.

Once they are properly aligned, you will not be able to change the dials anymore followed by an audio clue.

Finding the Real Sentinel Artifact

Now, you need to kill an elemental catalyst next to each of the 4 outlets which have the same element. The outlets are found in

Galley

3rd Class Staircase

First left State Room

On the left pillar of Zeus Statue

Top of the Grand Staircase

Near the Aft Decks Window

In 4 of these locations, you should be able to see an outlet spewing an element catalyst. What you need to do is to kill an Element Catalyst of the same element as the outlet in the following order:

Acid > Water > Electric > Fire

In the end, you need to stand on the ritual symbol and have every player hold the interact button while standing on the symbols together. You will teleport to a trial where you need to kill every enemy before getting the Sentinel Artifact.

Next thing that you need to do is to shoot the leaking blue pipes around the Boiler Room using Decay Kraken shots. This will cause you to flood the room and put out the fire.

Finding the Bones

Next up, you need to find 4 bones which are scattered around the map along with a code. The bones look like skull femur, hand, and foot. You need to find each of the bones and note down the code beside them.

If you are good at remembering, then simply keep it in your head. Otherwise, get a notepad and get to work.

3 of the skulls in the game are found in the Mail Room. One of them is on the little floor, the other 2 are on the larger floor. One of them is found on the table next to the stairs while the other one is on the shelving opposite to the previous one.

The last bone is found in the Cargo on top of the box in the middle of the room.

Finding the Safes

Once you have the 4 bones, you need to find 4 safes in which the 4 bones are going into. As you might have guessed by now, you can use the codes that you had noted down to unlock the safes.

There is a huge safe that you can melee to get a safe scanner which can then be used to scan the locations of various different safes.

The safes are rectangular objects, and can be found in the Millionaire Suits, Captains Bedroom, 3rd Class Corridor and 1st Class Lounge.

Project: Obliterate the Heavenly Bodies

It is time for you to blow up most of the planets, the sun and Earth’s moon in the Milky Way. Pluto must be glad to not be a part of this massacre. So much for bullying the poor guy into becoming a comet, huh. A-Anyways, you’re not going to literally destroy the planets.

Your aim is just to shoot up the constellation symbols of the planets on the ships. The location of each planet symbol is given below. You need to memorize all of them for the next step:

Mercury ☿ – Can be found in the Mailroom beneath the Forecastle. Head into the room and you will see the symbol right

Venus ♀ – Can be found in the Millionaire Suite. Enter the room with the suitcase on the bed and you will find the constellation beneath the desk.

Moon ☽︎ – Can be found in the Lower Grand Staircase on one of the white doors.

Mars ♂ – Can be found in the Boiler Room. Head towards the furnace and crawl try to crawl beneath it. You will find the constellation.

Saturn ⚳ (rotate this upside down) – Can be found on the Bridge in one of the rooms.

Jupiter ♃ – Can be found in the Engine Room when climbing up the stairs. When you climb the first set of stairs, you will see a cardboard laid on your current floor. You will find the constellation there.

Neptune ♆ – Head for the outer Aft Decks. Look into all the ring-shaped lifebuoys and you will find the constellation in one of the rings.

Uranus ♅ – Head into the State Rooms, the one with the yellow basket in front of the door. Enter the room and you will find the constellation symbol behind the pot.

Sun ☉ – Can be found in the Forecastle room, on the deck, in the middle. You must face the two steel beams in such a way that you can see the moon directly behind the beams.

Interact with the Solar System Model

It’s time to head for the Cargo Hold, towards the Solar System model that you must have seen before, in one of your many runs. Interact with the Solar System model and you will see the heavenly bodies flashing up in the order they flash on the solar system. The final symbol will always be the Sun ☉.

Do note that once you shoot the first lit-up constellation symbol on the Solar System model, a timer will start. You will have to enter the assigned room and find the blue orb in that time period.

Bring the blue orb before the timer hits 0:00. Repeat this procedure until after you are done with all the constellations, including the Sun.

Boss Fight

This Easter Egg is reaching its climax. It is time to find the final essence and head into the portal that brings you to the boss room. Head for the Spawn Room and you will find the final essence. Interacting with it will spawn ice blocks in your path.

Now, my brave friend, you must choose any path you desire and head to the Poop Deck. Destroy the ice blocks on the way. Destroying all the ice blocks will spawn a Portal on the Poop Deck near the Sentinel Artifact’s location.

Enter the portal and you will be led to the boss fight. There are multiple stages to your fight with the boss.

Stage 1: You will spawn under water and will need to swim to a tree and activate an artifact. This will teleport you the deck, here shoot at the newly spawned eye until you are teleported again. Fight waves of zombies of all types until another portal opens.

Stage 2: Survive another wave of zombies in the engine room

Stage 3: You will have to fend off more zombies, attack the eye too and this time the eye will also attack you. The eye will only take damage during its beam attack, keep damaging it until you are teleported.

Stage 4: Repeat the same steps as above, this time on the side of the ship.

Stage 5: You do pretty much the same stuff here as well. This time you can only attack the eye while it’s crying and its attacks are instant kills so avoid them at all costs. Once you have dealt enough damage, the final cut-scene will begin to play