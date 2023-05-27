Our Black Ops 4 Zombies Classified Easter Egg Guide will help you complete the map’s elaborative Easter Egg with tips and strategies related to enemy encounters, puzzles, and boss waves. Completing the Classified Easter Egg essentially requires you to acquire the Project Skadi.

Black Ops 4 Zombies Classified Easter Egg

In order to solve the Easter Egg, you need to find a series of codes hiding on the map and use various monitors to break this code sequence and finally unlock the final weapon that can freeze zombies with subzero blasts.

You also get the “Cold War Remedy” Trophy. You can find the Easter Egg by following the steps written below:

War Room and Secret Codes

You need to head to the lower level of the War Room and collect the “Drawer Key” that you will find hanging on the wall.

Once done, you now need to find the secret codes. The secret codes are different for each person so be sure to note down each code that you find. You will find the codes the following locations:

Code #1 – Main Offices

You will find it on a desk. Use the key you found earlier to unlock this drawer and get the code.

Code #2 – Panic Room

Before heading to the Panic Room, you will have to activate all Defcons (four in total) in a specific order. The order in which you need to activate them is as follows:

The first one is the top Defcon by the elevator, farthest from it The second one is in the Server Room The third one is the top one beside the elevator And finally the bottom one in the Lab Elevator

Once done, you need to head for the secret Panic Room that will become accessible after activating the Defcons in the specific order we provided above.

The next thing that you need to do is to push the second-last computer in the bottom row of the monitors. The monitor should be showing static. Hold the interact button and the monitor will be pushed back, revealing a code below it.

Code #3 – George Washington Nameplate

In order to acquire the third code, you need to shoot portraits of Franklin, Hamilton, and Lincoln in the order i.e. Franklin, Lincoln, Hamilton, and Franklin again or Washington, Hamilton, Franklin, Lincoln. However, there is a little catch here.

Do note that you will need an explosive weapon in order to see the code appear. You cannot shoot these portraits without one. The starter pistol works really well. Moreover, you will need to Pack-a-Punch your weapon to make it explosive.

To learn how to get to Pack-a-Punch, please refer to the section at the end of the guide. If done correctly, you will see a secret code under the George Washington nameplate.

Code #4 – South Laboratories

You need to head into the South Laboratories and towards the little window that you can build a barrier on. You will notice a roughened up paper beside the window.

What you need to do here is to spam grenades into the window until you hear a *click* sound. Once you do, the code will be revealed onto the paper. Do note that this can take some time; therefore, make sure to spam grenades if you do not see it.

Retrieving Project Skadi

Once you are done with everything mentioned above, you need to insert the code you found into the 4-digit code input machine in the War Room: Lower Level.

You will have to shoot the four slots to get to one of the 4-digit codes that you found. You need to enter the codes for each pic that is shown there. If done correctly, you will see “Project Skadi Retrieved” in the monitor.

You will have to enter the codes in this order:

Code #3

Code #1

Code #4

Code #2

Activating the Pack-a-Punch

In order to activate Pack-a-Punch, basically, you need to find three parts. In this section of our Classified Zombies Easter Egg Guide, we have explained how:

First, you need to head into the Main Offices and find the first part near the Brew Perk machine. From there, head through the South Laboratory into the Morgue. You will find the piece in any of the bodies or on the chair in the small room inside the Morgue.

Once done, you need to switch all the Def Cons in this order:

The first one is the top Defcon by the elevator, farthest from it The second one is in the Server Room The third one is the top one beside the elevator And finally the bottom one in the Lab Elevator

Afterward, you need to head for the Panic Room and find the third part for the Pack-A-Punch in the room.

After that, you need to head for the Buildable Bench in the Weapon Testing Room or any other room you can find the Buildable Bench in. You will have to build a Teleporter Signal Amplifier.

From there, head towards the War Room: Lower Level and towards the teleporter you used to teleport to the Panic Room.

You will get an option to amplify this teleporter with the new item Teleporter Signal Amplifier. Turn on the Def Cons once again in the same order as above.

Now you need to head towards the center of the lower level of the War Room and you will find that you are now able to access the little crate thingy that is levitating.

Head towards it and you will be teleported to the Groom Lake. You will find the Pack-A-Punch in this area. Pack-A-Punch your favorite weapon.

Surviving the Groom Lake

Finally, you will need to survive 3 rounds in Groom Lake and you will notice the area to the left of the Pack-A-Punch is now available to use. Enter this area and you will find a cool looking box.

Interact with it and you will get a weapon named “Winter’s Fury”. This is the Project Skadi Prototype that we have been looking for. Interact with it and you will finally get the Trophy and the weapon. Enjoy it!