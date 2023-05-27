Black Ops 4 Blackout Vehicles Guide – Best Vehicles, Where to Find

Although Blackout is not a mode with many vehicles, there are still some that you might need to use. Our Black Ops 4 Blackout Vehicles Guide will help you decide which one of them you should be prioritizing and how to best make use of them when in the heat of the battle royale.

Black Ops 4 Blackout Vehicles

Let us take a deeper look at all the vehicles that are available to you in the game.

You will need to find these vehicles as they are spread out all over the map. Once you find them, you will be able to use them provided that no one else gets to them before you.

One important fact to note is that whenever you are driving or inside of a vehicle, you will be making a lot of noise and enemies will be able to hear you.

It is not that difficult to kill someone in a vehicle, so make sure that you are able to avoid enemies as much as possible whenever you are inside a vehicle.

ATV

Almost everyone in the world is well aware of what an ATV is. In Black Ops 4 Blackout, it has good speed as well as good off-road abilities. The main problem with this vehicle is the fact that it provides no cover to the people inside.

If you are in an ATV, you can easily be shot and there is no roof, door, or window to protect you.

The ATV can hold a maximum of two people and should be used for making getaways as well as moving short distances. Apart from that, it is best practice to avoid it and not waste your time getting your head blown off.

Tactical Raft

This is the only boat that is available to you in the game as of this moment. It has a capacity of four people and is the best way to move through the waters.

Once again, the main problem with this is the complete absence of any cover when you are inside this vehicle.

You will be open to all enemies that spot you and chances are that any squad that spots you will obliterate you with you being unable to offer much in return.

Cargo Truck

The Cargo Truck can also fit four people. It cannot be used off-road that well and it does not have any speed that it can brag about either. As such, this is usually good for squads that want to store the loot for themselves and then use it late game.

The truck itself offers you a fair bit of protection and can be a decent way to move about on the roads.

With this truck, it is important that you watch where you are going and are ready to get off and fight enemies if they come in your way.

You can use this truck to move long distances but it is best if you scout the area around you occasionally when moving around in it.

Light Helicopter

Only the Helicopter in Blackout can hold five players. Not only that, you are high up in the air and are able to travel faster than anything else is.

The helicopter does have its limitations though, as they can only function before a certain point in the game so that the players cannot use them to survive until the end of the game.

The helicopter is by far the most well-protected vehicle in the game and you are probably going to be able to use it in your push for victory.

However, it can be locked on with missiles so you need to be ready to jump down if you hear the beep signifying someone locking on to you. Just stay vigilant and you should be able to survive a fair bit of the mid-game.