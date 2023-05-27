Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Helicopters Locations Guide – How to Find, Helipad Locations

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Helicopters Locations Guide will help you with the locations in the Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta where you can find a helicopter.

The helicopter is probably the best way to move around in Black Ops 4 Blackout and our Blackout Helicopters Locations Guide will help you find the locations where the helicopter will potentially spawn.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Helicopters Locations

While the helicopter will spawn in every game of the Blackout Beta but it will spawn on select helipads and every match the location will change.

That is where our Blackout Helicopters Guide comes in to help you with all of the helipad locations where you will find the helicopter.

Nuketown Island

A helipad is located on the Nuketown Island where players will find the helicopter if it is spawned there.

However, as I mentioned before the Helicopter spawns are random which means that there is a chance that helicopter will spawn on the Nuketown Island in Black Ops 4 Blackout beta.

Construction Site

Players will also find a helipad on the Construction Site in Black Ops 4 Blackout beta, where there will find a Helicopter if it is spawned there.

Cargo Docks

Cargo Docks is another potential location where the Helicopter can spawn. You will find the helipad at Southern corner of this location.

Factory

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta players will find the helipad on the edges of the Factory area. To be exact, the helipad is located at the Southern corner of the Factory.

Estates

Players will find the helipad to the Easters side of the Estates where the helicopter can potentially spawn.

Turbine

The helipad is quite easy to find at the Turbine as not much is around it. This also makes one of the most easily accessible helipads on the map.

Firing Range

This is an interesting place for the Helicopter to spawn, as there are two possible locations in the Firing Range where the helicopter will spawn. One is the helipad that will be behind a large wooden fence.

The other location for the Helicopter to spawn in the Firing Range in front of a barn which makes it easier to access since it is not a well-known spawn location among players. The Firing Range itself is located almost at the center of the map.

That is all for our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Helicopters Locations Guide with tips on the locations where you can potentially find the helicopter.