Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Radios Locations Guide

Guide on how to find and activate all Radio Messages in Black Ops 3 zombie map, The Giant.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies, read our Buildable Parts Locations, How to Build Pack a Punch, Perks Locations and Shadows of Evil Strategy Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Radios Locations

We have come across a total of 8 radio sets in the Giant.

The said radio set contains messages from different characters featured in the mode. 5 of the radio set contain messages from Maxis and 3 radio sets contain messages from each of the characters except Richtofen.

As for getting this map, this map was bundled with game’s Hardened Edition and Season Pass, but you cannot buy it at this point.

This guide details the locations of all these radio sets on the Giant:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Radio #1

The first radio is located in the snowy section outside. You’ll find it tucked in a corner near the small stairway.

Radio #2

The second radio is located in the Animal Testing Facility. Once you head inside, you need to search an open drawer of a filing cabinet to find the radio inside.

Radio #3

From the second radio, head upstairs towards the bridge and you will find the radio out in the open.

Radio #4

For the fourth radio, you need to head over to the backside of the platform near the Teleporter-C. Head over the stairs and you will find the radio sitting in a corner.

Radio #5

In order to find the fifth radio for Maxis, head over to the Furnace Room and you will find the radio on the side of the central furnace in the room.

Radio #6

For this radio, you need to head inside the Z-1 room and find the radio tucked neatly under the staircase.

Radio #7

For this radio, you need inside the Z-8 room and check the left side of the central furnace to find it. You will find it hidden inside a barrel -– you may not be able to tell if it’s a radio at first.

Radio #8

For the final radio, you need to head inside the area reading Z-C and turn right into the room with a broken wall. After you head inside, check the corner area covered by some planks to find the last radio that we have found so far.

In case there are some other radios that you think we have missed, make sure to share their locations with us in the comments section below!