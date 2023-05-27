Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Blueprints Locations Guide

There are a total of 10 pieces of scrap or blueprints scattered across Black Ops 3 ‘Zombies Mode’ map, the Giant. Once collected, these hidden pieces can be joined together to create a map containing references to ‘Shadows of Evil’ and a couple of other things.

Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Blueprints Locations

This guide details all the locations where these pieces of scrap or blueprints can be located in the game:

Blueprint #1

The first one is located near the snowy section outside. You’ll find it tucked in a corner near the small stairway. It’s near the first radio.

Blueprint #2

The second one is located on the right side of the ‘Teleporter’ near the window barred by pile of sacks.

Blueprint #3

The third one is located down the stairs at the base of a wooden plank, by the burning window.

Blueprint #4

The fourth one is located on the left hand side of the alleyway with ‘835’ written on the wall. It’s in the corner with office cabinets and a wooden plank.

Blueprint #5

The next one is located inside the Z-C gate, on the left hand side near the Gobblegum machine.

Blueprint #6

The seventh one is located on the bottom-right corner of the garage if you come in from right.

Blueprint #7

The next one is located at the base of a blackboard in the Animal Testing area; the place where the Mystery Box spawns.

Blueprint #8

Pick up the eighth one and go up the stairs to find it on the ground just before the bridge.

Blueprint #9

The next one is located just before the entrance of Z-B; on the left side. It’s located near the notice board with ‘return’ written near it.

Blueprint #10

The final piece is located on the left side of the ‘Teleporter’ in Z-B.

