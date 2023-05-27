Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk Locations ‘Upgraded Purple Juggernog Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk Locations Guide to help you find the most useful perk in the game.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk has always been a part of Call of Duty experience. The perk needs to be your first priority in the Zombies Mode as it allows you to sustain more damage and survive more rounds.

There are multiple steps involved in finding the Juggernog which is located in Nacht der Untoten. To summarize is entire process, you need to activate Corruption Engine, head inside the portal and find the Juggernog.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk Locations Guide

In our Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk Locations Guide, we have discussed everything that you need to know about finding Juggernog Perk in the game.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Step #1 – Corruption Engines

The first thing that you need to do is to head in front of the temple and activate first of the x4 Corruption Engines for 500 points.

After you are done, fend off the zombies for about 30 seconds and head inside the temple through the front door to find a portal.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Step #2 – Warping to Nacht der Untoten

Once you are done with overriding the Corruption Engine, head to the portal and spend 500 points to warp to Nacht der Untoten.

After you are there, head over to the very top of the spiral stairs and find the Juggernog right in front of you. This takes about 2,500 points and increases the total number of revives from x3 to x5.

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Juggernog Perk Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!