Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Ragnarok DG-4 Parts Locations – How to Find Gravity Spikes

Ragnarok DG-4 Gravity Spikes is one of the Wonder Weapons in Der Eisendrache which is extremely powerful. This Wonder Weapon kinds of works like a Specialist Ability which can be used to slam down onto zombies and send out electricity bolts which deal damage to all nearby enemies.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Ragnarok DG-4 Parts Locations

This guide basically details all the steps involved in finding Ragnarok DG-4 Gravity Spikes Wonder Weapon in the DLC map:

Ragnarok DG-4 Part-1

In order to acquire the first part, you need to kill Panzer which usually appears at round-12. Once killed, the Panzer will drop the first item required to build Ragnarok DG-4.

Ragnarok DG-4 Part-2

In order to acquire the second part, you need to make sure that you have activated the Launch Pad by the Clock Tower; near the Death Ray trap. Once this is done, you need to activate the Death Ray trap and wait for it to deactivate.

After the trap is deactivated, you will see the second part shining high up in the sky. Now all you need to do is to launch yourself up in the air using the Launch Pad, acquire the second part, and land back on the ground – as simple as it can get!

Ragnarok DG-4 Part-3

In order to acquire the final part, you need to head over to the Rocket Launch area and wait for the test to initiate. As soon as the countdown begins, run to the stairs near the Pack-a-Punch machine and interact with the switch to change the light from red to green.

Once done, head to the console near the Teleporter and wait for all 3 lights to turn green followed by interacting with it and finding the last part inside the Teleporter. With all parts in hand, head to a Crafting Station and build the Ragnarok DG-4.

