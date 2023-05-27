Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Pack a Punch Guide – How to Pack-a-Punch

Der Eisendrache is now available on Playstation 4 as a part of Awakening DLC pack. The German word translates into The Iron Dragon is said to be 50 per cent larger than The Giant.

For more information on Black Ops 3 – Der Eisendrache; check our Wrath of Ancient Location and How to Kill Panzer guides.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Pack a Punch

This guide details Pack-a-Punch machine location and how to Pack-a-Punch weapons in the DLC zombie map. Finding the Pack-a-Punch machine in Der Eisendrache is a lot easier than earlier zombie maps and requires multiple steps which are provided below:

Building Pack-a-Punch Machine in Der Eisendrache

This basically involves finding and teleporting 3 PaP (Pack-a-Punch) pieces in order to use the machine. In order to do so you need to head to all 3 Teleporter Machines and use the action button after reading ‘Teleport PaP Pieces’ to build the machine.

Teleporter Machine #1

You need to head over to the Bastion which is near the Death Ray trap and locate the first Teleporter Machine right behind the Power Switch. Do note that you must turn on power in order to use the Teleporter Machine.

Teleporter Machine #2

The second Teleporter Machine is located in the underground area near the large pyramid. From the first dragon in the courtyard, pass through the gate, head inside the tunnel, head right into the large chamber, and find the machine on the backside of a stone wall.

Teleporter Machine #3

This is basically Pack-a-Punch itself, but you still need to teleport PaP pieces in order to render it usable.

To find the third Teleporter Machine, you need to pass through doors from the area where you found Teleporter Machine #2 and use the machine to teleport yourself to the Rocket Launch site. The machine will be located on the left side of the rocket.

Do note that the Pack-a-Punch Machine moves in Der Eisendrache.

