Black Ops 3 – Shangri-La: How to Unlock the Pack-a-Punch Machine

The Shangri-La map in Black Ops 3 introduces you to a temple-like area covered in thick woods. Like the previous maps, this one also features a Pack-a-Punch machine that you can use to upgrade your weapons and improve your overall damage.

Here’s how to locate and activate the Pack-a-Punch machine through pressure plates in the Shangri-La map in Black Ops 3.

How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Shangri-La

The Pack-a-Punch machine is located on top of the staircase in the Shangri-La map’s spawn (starting) area. To lower these stairs and access the machine, you need to turn on the power first, after which you need to stand on either four or one of the pressure plates in different areas.

The number of plates you have to stand on depends on the number of players in the current gameplay. If you are attempting to unlock Pack-a-Punch solo in Shangri-La, then you only need to go for a single plate. If the player count is four, then all four plates need to be pressed to get to the machine.

Now that we’ve gone through the basics, let’s head to the locations of all four pressure plates.

Pressure Plate #1 – Near the Quick Revive machine

The first plate is right in front of the Quick Revive machine, exactly parallel to the stairs that take you to the Pack-a-Punch machine in Shangri-La.

Pressure Plate #2 – Within the tunnel

For the second pressure plate, you need to go inside the orange tunnel, right outside the spawn area. The plate will be in a cavern section of the tunnel, parallel to the statue.

Pressure Plate #3 – Between the Power Switches

The third plate can be spotted right between the power switches, near the mines area.

Pressure Plate #4 – At the end of the wooden bridge

The fourth and last plate is located at the end of the wooden bridge, on its lower side.

Once the final plate has stopped moving, the missing stairs leading to the machine will emerge from the ground. Make sure to approach the Pack-a-Punch quickly. Water will start filling up the area. You have around 1 minute to get to the PaP or have your way blocked for good in Black Ops 3.