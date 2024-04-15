Black Ops 3: How to Get the Shrink Ray in Shangri-La

Call of Duty has always featured powerful and insane weapons in its zombies maps. The Shrink Ray, also known as the 31-79 JGb215 in Black Ops 3, is such a wonder weapon that does exactly what it says—shrinks zombies to harmless chibis.

This guide contains everything on how to find and use Shrink Ray in the remastered version of Shangri-La in Black Ops III.

Where to find the Shrink Ray in Shangri-La

The only way to get your hands on the Shrink Ray is to try your luck with Mystery Boxes in Black Ops 3. The location for each mystery box is always random. Once a certain number of weapons are bought from the box, it relocates to a different map area.

Remember that you will have to pay 950 points to use the Mystery Box, so make sure you have that many points before trying to get your hands on the 31-79 JGb215 wonder weapon.

FYI If you Pack-A-Punch the Shrink Ray in Shangri-La, you will obtain its newer version called the Fractalizer. This upgraded version enhances the effect duration of the wonder weapon from 5 seconds to 15 seconds, in addition to increasing the magazine and ammo.

Is the Shrink Ray Worth It in Shangri-La?

Shrink Ray, or 31-79 JGb215, does exactly what its name says. It creates a blast upon firing and causes the zombies in the impact radius to shrink. These smaller zombies can be kicked away easily just by running through them. You can walk past hordes of zombies without being interrupted and complete your rounds in a fast manner.

The best part is that all the shrunken enemies are highly vulnerable, and you can kill them with just one shot from any weapon. They also deal very little damage, enabling your character to survive much longer when getting hit by enemies.

TIP Kite the zombies until you can shrink a whole horde. Then use an explosive weapon with PhD Flopper (M79 LAW, etc.) to eliminate all of them at once.

The 31-79 JGb215 also affects special zombies, including Napalm and Shrieker Zombies, although the shrinking duration is shorter for these two. The explosion impact and damage from the death of Napalm Zombie is also reduced significantly.

The Shrink Ray wonder weapon works a bit differently in the remastered version of Shangri-La that you play in Black Ops 3. Once zombies are shrunk, they no longer deal any damage to your character. Instead, they slow you down upon attacking, blocking you from running through them like you could using the 31-79 JGb215 in Black Ops.