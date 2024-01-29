Black Ops 3: How To Turn On The Power In Kino Der Toten

Kino Der Toten, the beloved map from Black Ops 1 makes its return in Call of Duty Black Ops 3 zombies as well as part of the Zombies Chronicles map pack.

As is the case with all zombie maps, turning on the power is one of the first steps to do if you want to survive for longer rounds since it activates the Teleporters, Door traps and the Perk Machine. In this guide, we will be explaining exactly how to achieve that.

How to turn on the Power in Kino Der Toten

Reaching the power switch requires players to open a set of doors that cost Points, hence players should collect some points first by staying in the spawn area and killing zombies. Collecting 4500 Points should be enough to reach the Power Switch in Kino Der Toten.

After you have collected the points, head upstairs from the spawn area and open the door to the right. It will cost 750 Points.

Now simply keep advancing and open the next 3 doors that follow. Their costs are 1000, 1250 and 1250 Points respectively. The locations of the 3 doors in order are:

The 1st of the 3 doors will be in the room with the paintings.

Advance to the bottom of the stairs and open the grey door.

The last of the 3 doors comes after heading past the mannequin room. After opening this room, you will enter the backstage and a big stage curtain will be visible.

Now simply follow the curtain and you will reach the power switch. It will be a red lever. Hold Square/X to draw the lever and you will have power in Kino Der Toten.