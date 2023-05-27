Black Ops 2 Wildcards Guide

Call of Duty BO 2 introduces the Wildcards system, something designed to allow players to mix things up and modify existing class structures. In this guide, we will explain the Black Ops 2 Wildcards system in detail.
Black Ops 2 Wildcards
You can have up to three Wildcards active at once in BO2 but keep in mind that they take up one of your class slots each so it’s up to you to decide whether the tradeoff is worth it.
For more help on Black Ops 2, read our Multiplayer Unlocks and Class Loadouts Guide.
The Wildcards are listed as following:
Primary Gunfighter
Allows you to select a third attachment for your primary weapon.
Secondary Gunfighter
Similar to Primary Gunfighter, this allows you to choose a second attachment for your secondary weapon.
Overkill
Same as the Overkill perk from previous games, this Wildcard will enable you to equip two primary weapons at once.
Danger Close
Lets you equip two pieces of lethal equipment at once.
Perk 1 Greed
Allows you to select a second Perk 1
Perk 2 Greed
Allows you to select a second Perk 2
Perk 3 Greed
Allows you to select a second Perk 3
Tactician
Similar to Danger Close, this allows you pick two pieces of tactical equipment, but you’ll have to give up your lethal equipment.