If you intend to get anywhere in Tranzit, you’re going to need the Pack-A-Punch machine and in this guide, we will show you How To Build Pack-a-Punch Machine in Black Ops 2 Tranzit.

Pack a Punch device will power-up your weapons to help you survive the zombie hordes.

How To Build Pack-a-Punch Machine in Black Ops 2 Tranzit

To build the Pack-a-Punch, first of all, you need to gather three items to build the turbine in the bus station. The three items are a battery, the mannequin, and the fan.

You will find the battery near the payphone area. The mannequin is standing just beside the station map and the fan is lying on one of the waiting seats.

Once you have grabbed them all, head towards the Power Station. Opening the door to the power station charges you 750 points.

When you are inside, jump down the hallway and place the turbine in front of it. Also turn the power on.

Now run towards the bank and open the safe inside the bank. You can also buy a Semtex to stick to the vault and get it opened.

Once the vault is open, look for the board, the slot and the battery as they are all scattered inside the vault. Then take the collectibles to the backside of the vault.

There will be a workbench here, assemble the collected parts here and your Pack-a-Punch will be ready!

