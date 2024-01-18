Black Ops 2 Buried Trample Steam Parts Locations

Trample Steam is a buildable object in Black Ops 2 Buried. It reminds us of the Trampoline device from Die Rise that was used to fend off zombies, travel faster to other areas, and guard entrances. The device has the same features now, with just a tweak in its name. This guide will teach you how to build a Trample Steam and where to find all the necessary parts in Black Ops 2 Buried.

The Trample Steam consists of four parts, all of which can be obtained from the General Store.

Motor

The first part, the smallest one in the lot, is placed in the ground floor of the store. You will find it lying on the bookshelf right at the entrance.

Flag

Look for the second part in the barrels situated right beneath the staircase, opposite the bookshelf. It is the smallest part you will get from here.

Chicken Wire

The third part, the largest among the four happens to be a Chicken Wire. As you climb up the stairs in General Store, you will find it leaning against the railing, just across the corner on your left.

Bladder

The fourth part is also in the same building. Simply go upstairs and move inside the room from where you picked up the Chicken Wire. The Bladder will be on a table at the other end of the room.

How to build Trample Steam in COD Black Ops 2 Buried

The first thing you will need is a Workbench. There are several Workbenches scattered throughout the city. You will easily find one in a building having a long stairway. The one outside of which a Mystery Box is also located. Other Workbenches are in Court House, Saloon and Sheriff’s Office.

The next thing you will need to do is to find all parts required to make the Trample Steam. Once you collect a part, bring it to your Workbench and do the Building procedure. You’ll need to do the process for every single part until the device is finally created.

What to do with Trample Steam Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Buried

Trample Steam in BO2 Zombies Buried can be used to get from one building to another. Just place it on the edge of a building and hop on it, and it will take you to the neighborhood building.

Moreover, you can use it to fend off zombies by making it a trap to fling them. This will cause it to have a shorter cooldown than when launching yourself to other places.