Black Ops 2 Buried – How To Build Guillotine



The Guillotine is one of the buildables that can be constructed in the zombie map for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 – Vengeance DLC pack. In Buried, there is a guillotine-like structure somewhere in the vicinity of the gunsmith shop that you can build up with four parts in order to complete.

The Guillotine is the Richtofen side of the Easter Egg, and it’s important to know that you won’t be able to switch to making the Gallows if you start the Guillotine, since two of the parts are the same.

Antenna

The first thing you need is the antenna. This can be found in the barn so head on over there. Search in each of the stalls on the ground floor of the barn in order to find this. It looks like a regular TV antenna.

Radar Dish

This part of the guillotine is located on the balcony of the first house that you enter after leaving the mine tunnels.

Cable

Head on over to the armory (the building with the chalk drawings), on the left side is a door leading to another room where you can find this part.

Crystal

This final piece is found in the mineshafts near the starting area of the map. Take the tunnel directly opposite to the Quick Revive perk machine, head down and open up the 750 barrier. As you proceed forward you should see the crystal on the right.

Once you’ve constructed the Gallows, Richtofen will talk to you and it’ll be time to move on.