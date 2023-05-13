Bioshock Infinite PC Tweaks Guide – Graphics and Improve Performance



Bioshock Infinite, no doubt, is a classy example of an environment filled with energy and art. And if you have played it on PC, you must have also admired this visually stunning product made using Unreal Engine 3. The game has been hailed a lot both by the fans and the critics, and it managed to secure almost perfect reviews across the globe.

Now, the game does look great, which means that you are going to require a descent hardware for optimal performance. Lower end machines can spoil the gameplay (Low FPS) if you keep playing at higher settings. However, if you lower the settings, the game doesn’t feel that likeable. So, what should one do? Well, PC gamers usually have the freedom to find a good balance between visuals and performance.

It’s not about performance alone, there are other things too like FOV and Mouse Speed etc, that can be tweaked accordingly. For help on troubleshooting PC issues, refer to our Errors, Crashes and Fixes guide.

Bioshock Infinite Tweaks – Graphics and Performance

To apply various tweaks, you will need the game’s configuration file which can be found in:

My Documents/My Games/BioShock/InfiniteXGameConfig

Before you change anything, make sure that you back up original config file so you can restore it if anything goes wrong. After applying the changes, save the file and restart the game.

Bioshock Infinite – How to Skip Intro Videos

They are always annoying especially when you can’t get past them by pressing any key. However, there is a way which you can use to get rid of them permanently.

You need to find XEngine.ini in the config folder (path mentioned above) and find the following lines:

StartupMovies=2KLogoSweep720p2997

StartupMovies=IrrationalLogoTest

StartupMovies=UE3AnimatedLogo_ProRes

StartupMovies=AMDLogo720p

You need to change the values as follows:

;StartupMovies=2KLogoSweep720p2997

;StartupMovies=IrrationalLogoTest

;StartupMovies=UE3AnimatedLogo_ProRes

;StartupMovies=AMDLogo720p

Bioshock Infinite – How to Change FOV

FPS gamers most of the time dislike the default FOV set by the developer. Like many other games, it can be changed in Bioshock Infinite.

You need to find the following line in the config:

MaxUserFOVOffsetPercent=15.000000

You can change the value according to your liking. Keep in mind that you can also change the FOV by using the in-game slider but that doesn’t allow you much freedom.

Bioshock Infinite – How to Change Mouse Sensitivity

If in-game mouse sensitivity is not cool for you or you need a wider spectrum, you can change the values in the config file. The lines you need to search is:

MinMouseLookSensitivity=0.100000

MaxMouseLookSensitivity=4.000000

You can alter the values according to your consent. These values will actually shift the in-game slider’s maximum and minimum values.

Bioshock Infinite – How to Unlock 1999 Mode

You can read our extensive Bioshock Infinite easter egg guide to know the secret.

Bioshock Infinite – How to Fix Audio

If you are using these (AMD, Nvidia) drivers and still having sound issue then, i will recommend that your run the game in compatibility mode.

Click on the BioShockInfinite.exe and select Properties.

Go to Compatibility tab and select Windows Vista SP2.

Bioshock Infinite – GUI Scaling

If the menu option or any other GUI seems not to fit according to your screen resolution, you can edit it in the configuration file.

Open file XUI.ini found in the config folder.

Look for the line MaxResolutionUpScale=0.0 and change value to something between 0.0 and 1.0. Make sure to check in-game after changing the value.

Bioshock Infinite – Auto Aim Fix

You can use following simple steps to turn off the aim-assist in the game:

In the config folder, locate and open file XUserOptions.

Locate the line “bAimAssist” and change the value true to false.

This fix resets on restarting the game so you will have to do it every time before launching the game.

Bioshock Infinite Graphics Tweaks – Stutter Fix, Textures and More!

There are plenty of options that can be altered in “XEngine.ini”., For instance, following are some changes that can be made to boost performance:

In Texture size section, Look for Poolsize. The default value is set to 400. Increasing it to 1024 can give you a performance boost. You can try out your own values, and if you get better results, share with us in the comments below.

If you want to reduce the stuttering level, you can try reducing texture quality and updating your graphics card drivers. If that doesn’t work, look for the following variables:

MinDesiredFrame= 22

MaxDesiredFrame= 480

For better experience, the minimum to maximum range should be smaller. You can choose it around 60 e.g 45 to 65 to improve the performance.

Alternatively, you can turn-on V-sync in your Nvidia or AMD control panel, not from the game settings. For that you will have to open the Nvidia or AMD control panel and do the follwoing for each:

Nvidia

Go to Manage 3D Settings and select Program Setting.

Click Add and look for Bioshock Infinite in the list to add the game.

Under ‘Specify the settings for this program’ option, scroll down and find ‘Vertical Sync’.

Click ‘Vertical Sync’ and select ‘Adaptive’ from drop-down menu and click Apply.

AMD



You will need to use RadeonPro to enable Dynamic V-sync.

Open RadeonPro and click ‘Add New Profile’ button.

Find Bioshock Infinite executable file Steam\Steamapps\Common\Bioshock Infinite and add it.

Click on the Tweaks tab and set these three settings – Set ‘Vsync Control’ to ‘Always On’, tick ‘Dynamic Framerate Control’ and set ‘Keep Up to’ to ’60’.

There are other options too which you can play with and see what is the best setting for your rig. If you are looking for general information related to Unreal Engine 3, you can use this link.

Bioshock Infinite – How to Have Multiple Game Slots

The game unfortunately does not allow you to have multiple games saves. However, you need not to worry; you can disable steam cloud synchronization and produce multiple game files.

Just save them in different folders and whenever you require a particular save; you can copy and replace it with the original save file. Game’s save file can be found in:

\Steam\userdata\8870\remote\savedata\

If you have any other tweak or fix that can be useful, don’t hesitate and share with us in the comments below!