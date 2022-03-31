Best Stats to Level Up First in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are six different classes that players can play as in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Each of these classes has a special character background that directly affects the Hero stats of the character. In addition, each class has its preferred Hero stats which should be invested in frequently to get the best out of that class. This guide will list the best stats to level up first for each class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Stats System

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can choose from the 6 classes. You can then choose the Character Background, which directly affects the Hero stats of the class. When you choose a class, the base value for each Hero stat will be 10.

How Character Background Affects Stats

The Hero stats are adjusted accordingly when a Character Background Effect is incorporated into the class. The maximum a Hero stat can be leveled up to is 30.

Also, when you start with a new class, you are given 10 Hero points which can be invested freely to Hero stats according to your liking. Later on, whenever you level up, you will receive a Hero point which you can use to level up your hero stats.

Below are the 5 different character backgrounds and how they affect the stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Character Background Buffs they provide Debuffs they provide. Village Idiot +8 Strength, +10% Crit Damage -3 Intelligence, Spell Cooldown time increases by 3%. Raised By Elves +2 Dexterity, 4% Crit Chance -4 Constitution, Max HP / Ward decreases 10%. Failed Monk +2 Intelligence, +2% Spell Cooldown, +4 Wisdom, +8% Status Damage -4 Strength, -5% Crit Damage, -2 Dexterity, -4% Crit Chance Recovering Inventory Hoarder +2 Intelligence, +2% Spell Cooldown, +5 Attunement, +5% Skill Cooldown -2 Dexterity, -4% Crit Chance, -2 Constitution, -5% Max HP / Ward Rogue Alchemist +8 Wisdom, +16% Status Damage -2 Dexterity, -4% Crit Chance, -5 Constitution, -12.5% Max HP / Ward

What Each Stat Represents in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the 6 Hero stats all have a different effect. For example, Attunement Hero stat increases Action Skill Cooldown Rate, Constitution increases Max Health/Ward of your character, and Dexterity increases Critical Hit chance.

Intelligence Hero stat increases Spell Cooldown Rate, Wisdom stat increases Status Effect Damage, and Strength increases Critical Hit Damage.

Best Stats to Level Up First in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Below, we have listed the stats you should focus on leveling up early for each class and the preferred Character Background in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Brr-Zerker Class

For this class, focus on leveling the following stats early game.

Character Background: Village Idiot

Strength: Critical Hit Damage gets increased by 1.25% per Hero Point.

Constitution: Maximum Health and Maximum Ward increase by 2.5% per Hero Point.

Attunement: Action Skill Cooldown rate increases by 1% per Hero Point.

Clawbringer Class

For this class, focus on these stats at the start of the game.

Character Background: Village Idiot

Strength: Critical Hit Damage gets increased by 1.25% per Hero Point.

Constitution: Maximum Health and Maximum Ward increase by 2.5% per Hero Point.

Attunement: Action Skill Cooldown rate decreases by 1% per Hero Point.

Graveborn Class

For this class, focus on leveling the following stats early game.

Character Background: Failed Monk

Wisdom: Status Effect damage gets increased by 2% per Hero Point.

Constitution: Maximum Health and Maximum Ward increase by 2.5% per Hero Point.

Intelligence: Spell Cooldown rate gets increased by 1% per Hero Point.

Spellshot Class

For this class, focus on leveling the following stats early game.

Character Background: Recovering Inventory Horder

Dexterity: Critical Hit Rate gets increased by 2% per Hero Point.

Intelligence: Spell Cooldown rate gets increased by 1% per Hero Point.

Attunement: Action Skill Cooldown rate decreases by 1% per Hero Point.

Spore Warden Class

Character Background: Recovering Inventory Horder or Rogue Alchemist

Dexterity: Critical Hit Rate gets increased by 2% per Hero Point.

Wisdom: Status Effect damage gets increased by 2% per Hero Point.

Attunement: Action Skill Cooldown rate decreases by 1% per Hero Point.

Stabbomancer Class