Best Raft Mods To Have

Raft supports mods and has already garnered an impressive modding community that is growing every day.

Note that you do not necessarily need to mod the game. However, there are some quality-of-life improvements that some mods offer for your consideration. There are also mods that some players may take as borderline cheating because they make survival easier.

The following guide will point out the best mods to have for Raft.

The Best Mods For Raft Survival Game

Before you can mod your Raft game, you will need to install the Raft Mod Loader. If you are playing a pirated copy of the game, the mod loader will not work. Furthermore, always take into consideration that this is an unofficial my project and not affiliated with the official developers of Raft.

Once you have installed the Raft Mod Loader for Steam, make sure to choose one of the following mods to enhance your game experience.

Strong Diver

Raft allows you to explore the depths of the ocean in search of useful resources. However, swimming underwater can lower your stamina which will eventually prevent you from going any further.

Therefore, with the use of this mod, you can swim twice as much as you can originally do. This makes it easier to swim all the way down (and explore) the deepest parts of the ocean.

Benevolent Sprites

Doing you own tasks can be bit tiring, but what if you can assign your tasks to someone else and keep all the recourses to yourself? This mods assigns five types of sprites to do the job for you.

Once you have the sprites with you, put them inside the chest and they’ll start their job which is to harvest plants, collect animal resources, eggs/feathers, honey, cooked items, meals, and killing seagulls.

More Storages

The most frustrating thing to encounter when playing Raft is when you’ve worked for several hours to find your needed resources just to find out that you don’t have any storage available for them.

In cases like these, this mods becomes a necessity since it vastly increases your overall storage space.

Craft From All Storage

Something else that can be annoying is a lack of resources for crafting. Finding the right resources for your crafting recipes can take ages but with the use of this mod, you can craft items without the need of the required resources in your inventory. If you have the items in your storage chest, you’re free to craft anything you want.

Minimap

This is one of the most recommended mods to have in Raft. Using the Minimap mod, you can add a minimap to the left of your screen that can be zoomed in and out; which in itself is a huge improvement as it pin-points territories where you’ll come across enemies (red), sharks (blue) and other players (green).