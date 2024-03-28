Best Controls Set Up For Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes you back to the thrilling world of towering beasts, devastating spells, and teamwork with pawns, all of which contribute to completing your quests. One thing you should understand while trying to master this action-packed world is that everything revolves around one simple element: your controls.

So, whether you are wielding your sword on PC, casting spells on Xbox controlling, or shooting arrows at the enemy on PlayStation, everything depends on optimizing your controls to unlock your Arisen’s true potential.

This best controls setup guide will outline the best setups for each platform—Xbox, PlayStation, and PC—to refine your reflexes and help you win combats in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best Control Set Up for Xbox X|S

Movement and Exploration

Move: Left Stick

Left Stick Dash: LS or B

LS or B Jump: A

A Examine: B

B Move Camera: Right Stick

Right Stick Reset Camera: RS

Combat

Light Attack: X

X Heavy Attack: Y

Y Vocation Action: RB

RB Weapon Skill 1: LB + X

LB + X Weapon Skill 2: LB + Y

LB + Y Weapon Skill 3: LB + A

LB + A Weapon Skill 4: LB + B

LB + B Grab: RT

RT Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: LT

LT Switch Weapon Skill: LB

Pawn Commands

Go: D-pad Up

D-pad Up To me: D-pad Down

D-pad Down Help: D-pad Left

D-pad Left Wait: D-pad Right

Menu

Pause Menu: Menu Button

Menu Button Map: View Button

Best Control Set Up for PlayStation

Movement and Exploration

Move: Left Stick

Left Stick Dash: L3

L3 Jump: X

X Examine: Circle

Circle Move Camera: Right Stick

Right Stick Reset Camera: R3

Combat

Light Attack: Square

Square Heavy Attack: Triangle

Triangle Vocation Action: RI

RI Weapon Skill 1: L1 + Square

L1 + Square Weapon Skill 2: L1 + Triangle

L1 + Triangle Weapon Skill 3: L1 + Circle

L1 + Circle Weapon Skill 4: L1 + X

L1 + X Grab: R2

R2 Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: L2

L2 Switch Weapon Skill: L1

Pawn Commands

Go: D-pad Up

D-pad Up To me: D-pad Down

D-pad Down Help: D-pad Left

D-pad Left Wait: D-pad Right

Menu

Pause Menu: Option

Option Map: Touchpad

Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Control Set Up for PC

Movement and Exploration

Move: W A S D

W A S D Dash: Shift

Shift Jump: Space

Space Examine: F

F Move Camera: I J K L

I J K L Reset Camera: Middle Mouse Button

Combat

Light Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Heavy Attack: V

V Vocation Action: RB

RB Weapon Skill 1: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Weapon Skill 2: V

V Weapon Skill 3: C

C Weapon Skill 4: F

F Grab: E

E Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: X

X Switch Weapon Skill: Z

Pawn Commands

Go: 1

1 To me: 2

2 Help: 3

3 Wait: 4

Menu