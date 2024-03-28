Best Controls Set Up For Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes you back to the thrilling world of towering beasts, devastating spells, and teamwork with pawns, all of which contribute to completing your quests. One thing you should understand while trying to master this action-packed world is that everything revolves around one simple element: your controls.
So, whether you are wielding your sword on PC, casting spells on Xbox controlling, or shooting arrows at the enemy on PlayStation, everything depends on optimizing your controls to unlock your Arisen’s true potential.
This best controls setup guide will outline the best setups for each platform—Xbox, PlayStation, and PC—to refine your reflexes and help you win combats in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Best Control Set Up for Xbox X|S
Movement and Exploration
- Move: Left Stick
- Dash: LS or B
- Jump: A
- Examine: B
- Move Camera: Right Stick
- Reset Camera: RS
Combat
- Light Attack: X
- Heavy Attack: Y
- Vocation Action: RB
- Weapon Skill 1: LB + X
- Weapon Skill 2: LB + Y
- Weapon Skill 3: LB + A
- Weapon Skill 4: LB + B
- Grab: RT
- Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: LT
- Switch Weapon Skill: LB
Pawn Commands
- Go: D-pad Up
- To me: D-pad Down
- Help: D-pad Left
- Wait: D-pad Right
Menu
- Pause Menu: Menu Button
- Map: View Button
Best Control Set Up for PlayStation
Movement and Exploration
- Move: Left Stick
- Dash: L3
- Jump: X
- Examine: Circle
- Move Camera: Right Stick
- Reset Camera: R3
Combat
- Light Attack: Square
- Heavy Attack: Triangle
- Vocation Action: RI
- Weapon Skill 1: L1 + Square
- Weapon Skill 2: L1 + Triangle
- Weapon Skill 3: L1 + Circle
- Weapon Skill 4: L1 + X
- Grab: R2
- Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: L2
- Switch Weapon Skill: L1
Pawn Commands
- Go: D-pad Up
- To me: D-pad Down
- Help: D-pad Left
- Wait: D-pad Right
Menu
- Pause Menu: Option
- Map: Touchpad
Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Control Set Up for PC
Movement and Exploration
- Move: W A S D
- Dash: Shift
- Jump: Space
- Examine: F
- Move Camera: I J K L
- Reset Camera: Middle Mouse Button
Combat
- Light Attack: Left Mouse Button
- Heavy Attack: V
- Vocation Action: RB
- Weapon Skill 1: Left Mouse Button
- Weapon Skill 2: V
- Weapon Skill 3: C
- Weapon Skill 4: F
- Grab: E
- Sheath/Unsheathe Weapon: X
- Switch Weapon Skill: Z
Pawn Commands
- Go: 1
- To me: 2
- Help: 3
- Wait: 4
Menu
- Pause Menu: F1
- Map: M