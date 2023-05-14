Bayonetta 3 Witch Trials Guide

Witch Trials are a set of challenges that you can try to complete in Bayonetta 3.

These challenges are not for the faint-hearted and are extremely difficult, becoming even more difficult as you advance from one trial to the next.

The whole idea of starting a Witch Trial is to test your skills and gear against all sorts of bosses and enemies. The following guide will provide a general overview of how to start Witch Trials and what to expect from them.

How to unlock/start Witch Trials

Witch Trials are a post-game feature in Bayonetta 3, meaning that you need to beat the game itself. Once you complete all of the story missions, you will receive a notification that Witch Trials are now available.

You now need to make your way to Viola’s room. Find the new round, sticker on the wall that says Witch Trial. Throw a dart at it to start the trial.

How Witch Trials work in Bayonetta 3

There are a total of three Witch Trials in Bayonetta 3 where each comprises several Verses. You need to complete all Verses for each Witch Trial in a single go to successfully beat that trial. Returning to the main menu, or dying, will mean that you need to start all over.

Witch Trials can be done as either Bayonetta, Viola, or Jeanne. These are just a set of Verses that increase in difficulty and are designed to test your skills and patience.

Something important to know is that you cannot change your weapons or Infernal Demons once a Witch Trial has begun. You need to set them before. However, you can change them between the challenges of a trial.

Once you beat a challenge, you will have time to set your loadout before heading to the next area for the next challenge. You will also receive a Green Laurel for healing before the start of each trial.

Witch Trial rewards

This is going to sound insane but beating all of the Witch Trials in Bayonetta 3 at their increased difficulty will get you three t-shirts. There are no new weapons or gear to unlock for your efforts.

Witch Trial #1: Little Angels White Shirt

Witch Trial #2: Little Angels Black Shirt

Witch Trial #3: Nintendo Switch Shirt

All Bayonetta 3 Witch Trials

Witch Trial 1

Verse 1 In this verse, you have to defeat a bunch of angels named Grace and Glory.

Verse 2 You have to fight three different types of enemies in this verse. The enemies are Stratus, Hideous, and Acceptance.

Verse 3 There are enemies named Comulonimbus that you have to defeat to clear this stage.

Verse 4 In this verse, you have to defeat two types of enemies named Nebulosus and Accolade.

Verse 5 To do this verse, you must defeat Opacus and Affinity.

Verse 6 There will be two enemies named Stratus and Valiance that you have to defeat in order to complete this verse.

Verse 7 In this verse, you only have to defeat enemies called Virga and Lacunosus.

Verse 8 You must defeat Strider to pass this verse.

Verse 9 Mictlantecuhtli and Hideous are the two enemies that you have to defeat to clear this verse.

Verse 10 There is a single enemy named Singularity Balance that you have to defeat to pass this verse.

Witch Trial 2

Verse 1 Nimbostratus is the enemy that you have to defeat in this verse.

Verse 2 To clear this verse, you have to defeat Spissatus and Genitus.

Verse 3 There are two enemies named Demons and Angels that you must defeat to pass this verse.

Verse 4 You will find many faces of the Homunculi that you have to defeat including Tuba.

Verse 5 In this verse, you have to defeat Factus two times and some other enemies.

Verse 6 In Bayonetta 3, you will have defeat two enemies named Cirrostratus and Asperatus to pass this verse.

Verse 7 Nimbostratus is the enemy that you must defeat to clear this verse.

Verse 8 You only have to defeat one enemy named Singularity Definition.

Verse 9 In this verse, you also have to defeat a single enemy called Baal.

Verse 10 Bayonetta is the enemy that you must defeat in Verse 10.

Witch Trial 3