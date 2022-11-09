Bayonetta 3 Phenomenal Remnants Guide

Phenomenal Remnants are the secret chapters in Bayonetta 3. These chapters have different activities for you to complete, just like the original ones.

You will get different rewards and collectibles in them, including accessories, Infernal Demons, and Weapons. Now you might be thinking about how to unlock them.

Don’t worry, as this guide will tell you the complete details that you need to know about unlocking the Phenomenal Remnants in Bayonetta 3.

How to unlock Phenomenal Remnants

The requirement to unlock the Phenomenal Remnants in Bayonetta 3 is pretty simple. You will need to collect all three Umbran Tears of Blood from a chapter whose Phenomenal Remnants you want to unlock.

Once you have collected a Toad, Crow, and Cat Umbran Tears of Blood from a chapter, its corresponding Phenomenal Remnant will also unlock.

Suppose you have already progressed through some chapters and are unsure whether you have collected the Umbran Tear of Bloods. In that case, you can check the Chapter Select Menu.

You will find details about them on the menu. If you haven’t collected them, you can collect them now, and they will register as collected even if the game warns you.

You will need to put more effort into collecting the Cat and Crow Umbran of Tear of Blood as they will run. On the other hand, to collect Toad Umbran Tear of Blood, you must find it, as it will not run away from you when you get close.

After collecting all these Umbran Tears of Blood, a Red Diamond will appear when you return to the Select menu of the Chapter. It represents that the Phenomenal Remnants is unlocked for that Chapter.

Note that Phenomenal Remnant Chapter 14 will unlock once you have completed the game. So don’t try to play it if you haven’t completed the game.

How to complete the Phenomenal Remnants

You can clear them as you clear the corresponding chapters. You will get different challenges like fighting enemies and time trials to earn rewards.

If you haven’t finished the game yet, you can play these secret chapters as Bayonetta and Viola. After completing the game, you can choose Jeanne as well.

Phenomenal Remnant rewards

You will receive the following rewards for completing each Phenomenal Remnant in Bayonetta 3.